Court overturns dismissal of suit

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday overturned a court order dismissing a lawsuit filed by the mother of a Manila man who was fatally shot by a police officer nearly five years ago.

The plaintiff, Mildred Crowder, successfully argued that her son, Timothy Johnson, 41, "did not pose an immediate threat of serious physical harm" to the Manila police officer or others when he was gunned down while wielding a knife and holding it to his own throat on July 28, 2015, according to the latest ruling.

The lawsuit stated that Johnson had lowered the knife to his waist when he was shot by the police officer.

U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., chief judge in the Eastern District of Arkansas, dismissed Crowder's lawsuit in January 2019. The appeal was filed by Crowder's attorneys six months later.

The officer, Jared Camp, was cleared of wrongdoing after an internal affairs investigation conducted by the Manila Police Department. That investigation took less than a week. Two months later, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said the shooting was justified and that Camp would not be charged.

The three judges who ruled in favor of the plaintiff Friday were Duane Benton of Kansas City, Mo.; Jane Kelly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and L. Steven Grasz of Omaha, Neb. The case was remanded to the Eastern District.

The judges stated that Crowder made a "viable" claim against the city of Manila that its Police Department failed to properly train Camp in what was described in the complaint as a suicide-by-police scenario.

The judges also concluded that it was premature of Marshall to dismiss Crowder's American with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act claims against the city because it was possible that Camp "failed to reasonably accommodate Johnson's disability" during the encounter, according to the ruling.

Crowder's lawsuit stated that her son's "erratic behavior" was the result of a "mental or psychological disability." More specifically, Camp suffered from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and manic depression, according to the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, Johnson was found unconscious on the floor of his camper the morning he was shot. Paramedics were called to the home and revived him. Camp also had responded to that call.

The lawsuit stated that Crowder's suicidal behavior was the result of being rejected by a woman.

Later in the day, Camp returned to the camper after dispatchers told him that a man had tried to hang himself there, the complaint stated.

Camp encountered Johnson holding a knife to his throat, authorities said. Johnson yelled at Camp to shoot him and then took a few steps toward the officer after lowering the knife near his waist, according to court files. That was when Camp took a few steps back, took aim and fatally shot Johnson, the complaint stated.

After he was cleared, Camp was promoted to lieutenant. A year ago, he was hired as a patrol deputy by the Mississippi County sheriff's office and has since been promoted to corporal, according to the agency's website.

