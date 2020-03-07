Drug-death response nets 6th trip to prison

A 60-year-old Little Rock parolee is on his way to prison for the sixth time for disposing of evidence related to the overdose death of a White County woman in his hotel room.

Sentencing papers filed Thursday by deputy prosecutor Ashley Clancy show that Steven John Voegele pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in exchange for a five-year prison sentence from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza. The Class D felony carries a 15-year maximum for a repeat offender such as Voegele.

Under the terms of the plea deal, negotiated by public defender Lisa Walton-Middleton, prosecutors dropped a second D-felony charge of abuse of corpse.

A corpse-abuse charge is pending against Voegele's 70-year-old co-defendant, Samuel Brass of Little Rock, who was arrested with him. Court records show both men reported to have been living at the St. Francis House shelter on Elm Street. Brass is due back in court next month.

Brass and Voegele were arrested in September by police called to the Motel 6 at 10524 W. Markham St. by clerk Hugo Nava, who reported two men putting shaving cream on security cameras outside a second-floor room.

Nava told officers that when he called the room to find out what was going on, the man renting the room, later identified as Voegele, told him there was a body in his bathtub and he didn't want anyone to see him move it, court filings show.

Police arrived to find 55-year-old Delores Lukemire, a Kensett mother of three, dead in a wheeled walker in the hallway around the corner from Voegele's room.

In custody, Voegele told investigators that he had rented the room with a woman he knew only as Brittany. He said they had sex in the room and then went to the Exxon convenience store at Shackleford Road and Markham to buy cigarettes. At the store, Brittany struck up a conversation with Lukemire, whom Voegele said was homeless, court filings show.

Voegele told police he agreed to let Lukemire, who was using a walker, go back to his room with them to get cleaned up, and that when the three returned, Brittney and Lukemire went into the bathroom and injected methamphetamine. Brittany helped Lukemire get into the bathtub and then left, Voegele told investigators.

The woman was in the tub so long that he eventually went to check on her, finding her unconscious and not breathing, Voegele said. He told police he tried but failed to revive her with cardiopulmonary resuscitation, court filings show.

Voegele said he panicked because he was on parole and called Brass to the motel. When Brass arrived, the men decided to obscure the surveillance cameras' view, Voegele told police. He said he dressed Lukemire and then the men put her on her walker and pushed her into the hallway. He said he threw away the used drug needles.

Brass told police that Voegele had called him for help and that when he arrived, the woman was dead on the motel room floor. He said they put shaving cream on the camera closest to the room, put the woman on her walker, pushed her down the hallway and left her, court filings show.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from another camera that showed Voegele arriving at the motel about 2:19 p.m. with a woman. Voegele and the woman left their room a little more than an hour later, then returned about 4:51 p.m. with Lukemire, court filings show.

About 8 p.m., Voegele covered the camera with shaving cream and he and Brass wheeled Lukemire out of the room and around a corner and then returned to the room, court filings show. Police were called to the motel about 40 minutes later.

Court records show Voegele has at least 12 felony convictions over the past 15 years in Faulkner and Pulaski counties, including for drug-trafficking, theft, forgery and commercial burglary. His last prison sentence came in May 2017, when he got three years after pleading guilty to theft and commercial burglary. He and another man stole more than $1,000 worth of tires from the Firestone on Chenal Parkway in Little Rock.

Voegele still has commercial-burglary, theft and drug charges pending in Saline County over accusations that he broke into the Shiny Car Wash in Bryant in March last year.

The front door had been kicked in, and police arrested Voegele after finding him with wire cutters in his pocket. His car was parked in a wash bay and police found parts of spray wands in the vehicle, along with copper piping and a video camera that had been torn off a wall of the car wash, court records show.

