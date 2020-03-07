England makes second chance vs. Bay count

QUITMAN -- England did not plan it this way, losing to Bay in a nonconference game 24 days ago so it would have a mental edge if the teams met in the Class 2A boys state tournament.

But it all worked out in the Lions' favor Friday night during a 57-51 victory in the quarterfianls at Quitman High School to earn a spot in today's 7:30 p.m. semifinal.

A victory today puts England (28-5) into the state finals next week in Hot Springs, which would give them a chance at a second consecutive state title.

"Ir was smart for us to go over there and play them three weeks ago," England Coach Trent Morgan said. "We didn't know we were going to get beat 30. But that was a smart move."

Morgan said the game was scheduled by accident when both teams lost a game on their schedule, leaving a two-week hole between the end of the regular season and postseason play.

Morgan said he bumped into a Bay assistant coach while scouting another game in late January, and asked him whether the Yellowjackets had any openings on their schedule.

They did, the game was scheduled at Bay, and the Yellowjackets beat England 68-39.

Morgan said the embarrassment of the defeat has served as a rallying point for the Lions, who are 7-0 since the loss and starting to feel like they are legitimate contenders to repeat as Class 2A champs.

"We knew our kids played bad," said Morgan, the Lions' first-year coach. "We had zero energy, zero effort. So we knew the second time around it was going to be a little bit different. Luckily, our kids made plays."

The biggest plays came from England's largest player, 6-4 senior Tamarous Dodson, who scored 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

England slogged through its first-round game Tuesday, rallying in the second half to beat Hackett 62-50. Friday night was different.

Dodson said the Lions did not lack for motivation after losing to Bay, sweeping the district and regional tournaments to earn their spot in state.

"It gave us a big boost," Dodson said of the Bay loss. "It made us want to get it that much more. To get us out of the doghouse."

Bay Coach Brad Brannen said there was no question what the difference was Friday night, and it wasn't the game the teams played last month.

"If I had to do it over again, I'd play 'em again. I'd rather have seen them once before I get here," he said. "I think the difference in the game was just rebounding."

England led 26-25 at halftime, opened a 33-25 lead early in the third quarter behind the play of Dodson and Kavante Davis (14 points), only to see Bay scramble back behind the play of point guard Jay Jones, who led all scorers with 28 points.

England put a hold on just about everybody else for Bay.

Paiton Hartley finished with 19 points, 13 in the first half, and he scored three baskets late in the fourth quarter when England maintained at least a two-possession lead for most of the fourth quarter.

"We went to their house," Dodson said. "We drove like two hours. We played flat the whole game. We told them, we told everybody, come tournament time, we're going to turn it on.

"We just left it all out on the floor."

EARLE 73, PANGBURN 42

Earle (21-9) overcame a four-point halftime deficit by outscoring Pangburn 49-14 in the second half to advance to today's semifinal matchup against Marianna (29-4) at 1:30 p.m.

Rholly Davis Jr. (19), Jermayne Johnson (17), Donnie Warren (15) and Donnie Cheers III (11) combined for 62 of Earle's points against Pangburn (24-15).

Pangburn led 28-24 at halftime, with six three-pointers accounting for 18 points.

Luke Rolland finished with 16 points for Pangburn, with nine coming in the first half on 3 three-pointers.

The Tigers didn't make a three-pointer in the second half, managing four field goals over the final 16 minutes.

LAVACA 54, FORDYCE 43

Cayden Hearn scored 22 points and Matt Melton added 13 points as Lavaca (34-4) defeated Fordyce (21-10) to advance to today's 7:30 p.m. semifinal against defending state champion England.

Fordyce led 14-10 after one period, but Lavaca took over after that, outscoring the Redbugs 17-9 in the second quarter to take a 27-23 halftime lead.

Lavaca outscored Fordyce 13-6 in the third quarter to take a 40-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Parham and Ja'Quiz Cross each scored 11 points for Fordyce. Trey Merritt scored 10.

