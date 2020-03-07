Follow live: Hogs close regular season vs. Aggies

Arkansas guard Mason Jones (15) in action during an NCAA college basketball game between Arkansas and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

6:54, 1H | Arkansas 19, Texas A&M 16

Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt have done the heavy lifting on the offensive end to this point. They have combined for 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting. The rest of the team is 1 of 9.

Jones is up to nine points and has hit 3 of 4 from deep. Isaiah Joe can't buy a shot right now. He is 1 of 5 from the floor and 1 of 4 beyond the arc. His struggles in the corners this season have been hard to understand.

Jones picked up his second foul prior to the under-8 timeout.

Texas A&M has turned the ball over 10 times already. The Aggies are 7 of 17 from the floor.

10:40, 1H | Arkansas 14, Texas A&M 12

Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe knocked down the Razorbacks' first three 3s of the game in a two-plus minute span to give Arkansas an early lead at the second media stoppage.

Jones has hit both of his 3s from the left wing, the second was a pull-up in transition after Savion Flagg sprinted under the rim and left too much space for Jones. Joe also knocked one down from the left wing.

Desi Sills has a pair of assists for Arkansas.

Texas A&M has turned the ball over nine times, and the Razorbacks have turned those into six points. Josh Nebo has four points to lead the Aggies.

15:52, 1H | Arkansas 5, Texas A&M 3

Very impressed with the Razorbacks defensively through the first four minutes. Arkansas is making the Aggies really work for looks. They have missed a couple of shots deep into the shot clock.

For the Razorbacks, Jimmy Whitt has four points on a pair of midrange jumpers, one in the center of the floor and one left of the lane. Ethan Henderson split a pair at the line two after he was fouled on a layup at the rim.

Wendell Mitchell hit a deep 3 from the top of the key for Texas A&M in the opening minute, but nothing since for the Aggies. They have three turnovers as well.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt, Adrio Bailey and Ethan Henderson.

Eric Musselman has found something he likes in this bunch. It is the fourth consecutive start for them. For the season, they have played 49 offensive possessions together and scored at a .98 PPP clip and allowed .92 over 48 possessions, which equates to Arkansas being plus-4.

Henderson is coming off one of the best outings of his career with 10 points and six rebounds against LSU. It'd be big if he could bring more energy and productivity around the rim today. Looking for Bailey to bounce back as well after a not-so-great performance on his senior night.

Jones, with a big game and a Razorbacks win, could make another statement in terms of the conference player of the year race. Immanuel Quickley scored 12 points at Florida today and fouled out with nine minutes play. Nick Richards added 19 points and seven boards in the Wildcats' comeback win. The door may be open for Jones to gain a leg up with another standout game.

Texas A&M's starters: Savion Flagg (6-7), Josh Nebo (6-9), Mark French (5-8), Wendell Mitchell (6-3) and Emanuel Miller (6-7).

Nebo is obviously the biggest matchup problem for the Razorbacks, and Aggies coach Buzz Williams is going to try to exploit it, without a doubt. He did so in the teams' first meeting in Fayetteville, which Arkansas won 69-59. Nebo finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds and he got to the line seven times. Keeping him off the line a lot today is huge. He shoots nearly nine free throws for every 10 shots attempted in SEC games.

Mitchell is the highest-volume shooter Williams puts on the floor. He has scored 13-plus points in five of Texas A&M's last six games. He added 20 in a win over Mississippi State on Feb. 22. Flagg is the Aggies' top 3-point shooter in SEC play at 37.5 percent on 88 attempts. He is 12 of his last 18 from deep.

Texas A&M is going to try to squeeze the life out of Arkansas with long offensive possessions and grind-it-out sequences defensively. Williams' club plays at the slowest pace of any team in the conference and averages a league-low 19.1 seconds per possession offensively.