Gun found in jail that held Epstein

WASHINGTON -- Federal investigators found a loaded gun Thursday that had been smuggled into the jail where Jeffrey Epstein killed himself last summer, the federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press. The discovery after a weeklong lockdown also turned up other contraband and led to a criminal probe into guard misconduct, the bureau said.

The handgun was found by Bureau of Prisons officers in a housing unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, prison officials said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The weapon marked a breach of protocol and raised questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 175,000 federal inmates, and specifically at the New York jail, which had been billed as one of the most secure in America. Officials have not said where specifically the gun was found or how it was smuggled inside the jail.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into potential misconduct by guards, focusing on the flow of contraband into the lockup, according to three people familiar with the matter. They were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Attorney General William Barr named a new director last month to take charge of the agency, which has been the subject of scrutiny since Epstein killed himself at the Manhattan jail in August.

The investigation and search at the Manhattan facility began last week after officials received information that a gun may have been smuggled in. The jail was placed on lockdown "in order to protect the public, staff and inmates until a comprehensive search could be completed," the agency said in a statement.

Since then, officials have been keeping inmates locked in their cells without access to their lawyers and canceled all visitation at the jail, which has about 700 inmates.

In the past few days, officers have uncovered a sizable amount of contraband, including cellphones, narcotics and homemade weapons, the Bureau of Prisons said.

"All of these items pose a significant threat to the safety and security of the facility as well as the public," the agency said in a statement.

All visitors and inmates are searched before entering the facility and go through metal detectors. They are supposed to leave personal belongings outside the jail. All mail is screened by the correctional staff.

The Bureau of Prisons said the jail has been on "modified operations" because of the investigation and didn't provide an estimate for when normal operations could resume. Defense attorneys have raised concerns because of the jail's actions while inmates' cases are ongoing.

David Patton, executive director and chief attorney of the Federal Defenders of New York, said it's a violation of inmates' constitutional rights to deny them visits with their lawyers. He also said the lockdown has affected legal proceedings.

The agency said it has discussed a plan to resume legal visits at the jail and expects to allow full legal visitations by next week. Visits with family members could resume before that, officials added.

Inmates are being locked down for 24 hours a day, and lawyers have been told that on some units the prisoners are being denied showers and being given cold meals in their cells. One inmate reported receiving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for every meal since Feb.27.

The bureau said inmates are on a periodic shower rotation, except for those in special housing units, who remain on a regular schedule.

"All inmates have access to medical care and appointments and medical staff continue normal rounds on every floor," the Bureau of Prisons said.

