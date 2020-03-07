Henderson improving for Hogs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- University of Arkansas forward Ethan Henderson's late-season surge continued Wednesday night against LSU.

Henderson, a 6-8 sophomore forward from Little Rock Parkview who made his third consecutive start and fourth in a five-game span, had a career-high 10 points, 6 rebounds and 1 assist in 27 minutes to help the Razorbacks beat the Tigers 99-90 at Walton Arena.

"You see Ethan out there, his confidence grows every game," Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones said. "Just to see Ethan going crazy is amazing."

Henderson had career-highs of 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 30 minutes with 2 points last week when the Razorbacks beat Tennessee 86-69 in Walton Arena.

"Ethan has had two really good home games back-to-back," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I thought he was phenomenal against Tennessee. I thought he was really good [against LSU].

"Guys are looking for him, because obviously the defense is focused on Mason and focused on Isaiah [Joe]. Then the next guy they've got to worry about is Jimmy [Whitt], because he's kind of roaming around and gets to his sweet spot. Then you've got to worry about Desi [Sills] from three.

"So all of a sudden now Ethan's a guy, that if he can ghost people and get behind the defense and play little cat-and-mouse games to try to get to open spots around the rim, he's going to become more effective as a scorer. He drew nine free throws attempted [against LSU], which is a large number for a player that we never call a play for."

Henderson was 3 of 3 from the field against LSU, but 4 of 9 on free throws.

"To go to the foul line nine times, that's because of his activity," Musselman said. "Now we just need him to covert at a higher rate from the foul line."

Musselman said the Razorbacks also need Henderson to take his performances at home on the road for today's game at Texas A&M.

Yo, Adrio!

Arkansas senior forward Adrio Bailey has been named to the SEC community service team for the second consecutive year.

Bailey's community service includes visits to Katherine's Place (an assisted-living center) and the Boys & Girls Club. He also has participated in programs focused on promoting reading and health and wellness among elementary school students, raising money to go shopping with children in Fayetteville and collecting items for the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Joining Bailey on the team are Herbert Jones (Alabama), Austin Wiley (Auburn), Anthony Duruji (Florida), Rayshaun Hammonds (Georgia), Nate Sestina (Kentucky), Marshall Graves (LSU), Franco Miller (Ole Miss), Abdul Ado (Mississippi State), Reed Nikko (Missouri), Nathan Nelson (South Carolina), John Fulkerson (Tennessee), Wendell Mitchell (Texas A&M) and Isaiah Rice (Vanderbilt).

Jones toes line

Arkansas junior guard Mason Jones, who hit 12 of 14 free throws against LSU, has set a school record by making 219 free throws in 264 attempts.

Jones broke the Arkansas record of 212 made free throws by Sidney Moncrief in 248 attempts during the 1978-79 season.

Jones also has set an Arkansas record with 394 points in a season against SEC teams.

Valuing the ball

Arkansas has had its season low for turnovers in each of its past two games.

The Razorbacks had six turnovers in a 99-89 loss at Georgia last Saturday, then lowered that to five in a 99-90 over LSU.

In the past four games, Arkansas has combined for 26 turnovers, including 8 against Missouri and 7 against Tennessee.

No misses

Razorbacks sophomore guard Isaiah Joe has hit 30 of 30 free throws in the past four games since he returned to the starting lineup after recovering from knee surgery. He was 8 of 8 against LSU.

Beyond the arc

Arkansas continues to lead the nation in three-point field goal defense at 26.9% (150 of 558), but LSU shot a season-high for a Razorbacks opponent of 40.7% (11 of 27) against the Razorbacks.

"The way we're playing defensively, we're giving up a higher percentage of three-point shots," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "But we're certainly protecting the lane a lot better than we were early in the year."

Packing the paint helped the Razorbacks limit LSU's rebounding advantage to 40-35 after the Tigers had a 53-24 margin in the teams' first meeting this season won 79-77 by LSU in the Maravich Assembly Center.

Vegas trip

Arkansas will play two games in Las Vegas next season in the MGM Resorts Main Event, it was announced Friday.

The Razorbacks and Louisville are among four teams that will play in the event at T-Mobile Arena, according to a news release. The other two participating teams haven't been announced.

First-round games will be played Nov. 20, with championship and consolation games Nov. 22.

Pairings and game times will be announced this summer, along with television and ticket information.

Arkansas men at Texas A&M

WHEN 3:30 p.m. today

WHERE Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

RECORDS Arkansas 19-11, 7-10 SEC; Texas A&M 15-14, 9-8

SERIES Arkansas leads 103-56

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV SEC Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

TEXAS A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Savion Flagg, 6-7, Jr. 10.6 5.2

G Andre Gordon, 6-2, Fr 6.6 2.1

G Wendell Mitchell, 6-3, Sr. 9.7 2.7

F Josh Nebo, 6-9, Sr. 12.2 6.1

F Emanuel Miller, 6-7, Fr. 6.3 6.2

COACH Buzz Williams (15-14 in first season at Texas A&M, 268-169 in 13th season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Mason Jones, 6-5, Jr. 21.8 5.6

G Isaiah Joe, 6-5, So. 16.6 4.1

G Jimmy Whitt, 6-3, Sr. 14.2 5.1

F Adrio Bailey, 6-6, Sr. 6.7 4.4

F Ethan Henderson, 6-8, So. 1.7 2,1

COACH Eric Musselman (19-11 in first season at Arkansas, 129-45 in fifth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

A&M Arkansas

62.7 Points for 75.7

65.0 Points against 69.8

-1.0 Rebound margin -6.7

+0.8 Turnover margin +4.7

40.1 FG pct. 44.2

29.1 3-pt pct. 32.5

68.1 FT pct. 72.9

CHALK TALK Arkansas beat Texas A&M 69-59 at Walton Arena on Jan. 4. Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe each scored 17 points to lead the Razorbacks. Andre Gordon led the Aggies with 15 points, and Wendell Mitchell added 13. ... Joe has hit 30 consecutive free throws, including 8 of 8 against LSU on Wednesday night, in the previous four games since returning to the lineup. He missed five consecutive games while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. ... Arkansas sophomore guard Desi Sills is shooting 44.1% (26 of 59) on three-pointers over the past 12 games. He shot 21.3% (16 of 75) the first 18 games. ... The Aggies won 78-75 at No. 17 Auburn on Wednesday night for their first victory over a ranked opponent on the road since beating No. 8 Auburn 81-80 on Feb. 7, 2018.

