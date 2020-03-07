Honeybee entrant has Servis dreaming

HOT SPRINGS -- Kentucky Derby dreams led by a colt named Smarty Jones brought John Servis to Oaklawn nearly a generation ago.

This time, thoughts of the Kentucky Oaks have had a similar effect.

Fiftyshays Ofgreen, a daughter of Bernardini trained by Servis, is one of nine entered in the Grade III, $300,000 Honeybee Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort today.

Fillies who finish first through fourth in the 1 1/16-mile Honeybee will receive 50, 20, 10 and 5 Kentucky Oaks qualifying points, respectively. The Honeybee winner will almost certainly qualify for a stall in the Grade I, $1,250,000 Oaks starting gate at Churchill Downs on May 1.

Post time for the Honeybee, the second of three races to offer Oaks qualifying points at Oaklawn, is scheduled for 5:09 p.m.

"Oaklawn is one of the nicest places I've ever been to, and it's not just the facilities," Servis said. "I've always said that there is such a diverse population of trainers because they haven't seen each other for so long when the season starts, it's almost like they're tickled to death to see each other. Everyone gets along so well. I always liked it there. The kids loved growing up there, and they still have lots of friends there."

Servis was a regular at Oaklawn through the mid-2000s. In 2004, Smarty Jones, who was trained by Servis, won Oaklawn's Southwest Stakes, Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby, a run that preceded wins in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Smarty Jones' shot at the Triple Crown fell 1 length short with his second-place finish to Birdstone in the 2004 Belmont Stakes.

Two in the Honeybee field, Motu and Turtle Trax, will make their first start since the Suncoast Stakes, an Oaks qualifier at Tampa Bay Downs on Feb. 8.

Three others have run at the Oaklawn meet this year.

Ring Leader, a daughter of Paynter trained by Mac Robertson, won a 6-furlong optional-claiming race Jan. 24 at Oaklawn and the 6-furlong Dixie Belle Stakes on Feb. 15. Shedaresthedevil, trained by Brad Cox, finished second in a 1 1/16-mile optional-claiming race Feb. 15. Raggedy Annie, from the barn of trainer D. Wayne Lukas, finished second in 6-furlong optional-claiming races Jan. 24 and Feb. 24.

Fiftyshays Ofgreen's last start resulted in a third-place finish in a field of six in the 1 1/8-mile Busanda Stakes at Aqueduct in New York on Feb. 2.

The Grade III, 1-mile Busher Invitational, which also offers a total of 85 Oaks qualifying points, is scheduled for today at Aqueduct, but the Busher is one turn.

"I wanted to keep this filly at two turns, and there wasn't another two-turn race around here for her," Servis said. "The Honeybee looked like a good spot, and it isn't a super-crazy spot as far as toughness goes, so we thought we'd take a shot."

Servis -- based at Parx Casino and Racing in the Philadelphia suburb of Bensalem Township, Pa. -- asked his son, Tyler Servis, who is also a trainer, to accompany Fiftyshays Ofgreen to Oaklawn. Fiftyshays Ofgreen arrived Wednesday.

"She came in pretty bright-eyed," Tyler Servis said. "She looks great. She traveled really well, so she's bright-eyed and happy."

Tyler Servis said Fiftyshays Ofgreen likes Oaklawn's racing surface.

"We just had her out there for a nice, easy jog," he said. "She seemed to take it pretty good. She was obviously looking around a lot since it was obviously her first time here. She seemed to be hitting it good, for sure."

Tyler Servis, 28, spent his sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade school years in Hot Springs. He said it seems as much like home to him as his native Pennsylvania.

"I'm still close to the friends I had then," he said. "I'm close to their parents as well. They're just great people, along with everybody in Arkansas. We've just been treated so well here, and we're happy to be back. I tell everybody, even back in Philadelphia, this is home for me."

Rick Lee’s selections

9 The Honeybee. Purse $300,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds SHEDARESTHEDEVIL** was graded stake-placed as a juvenile at Del Mar, and she may have been too close to a suicidal pace when making her first dirt start around two turns. ALTA’S AWARD ships from Fair Grounds after winning consecutive route races, and her Beyer figures are competitive. MOTU may go favored on the strength of a narrow miss in the Grade II Golden Rod at Churchill. She returns to this region after starting her campaign with a solid showing at Tampa.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Shedaresthedevil Talamo Cox 6-1

5 Alta’s Award Santana Asmussen 9-2

1 Motu Hernandez McPeek 3-1

4 Ring Leader Cohen Robertson 7-2

3 Turtle Trax Rocco Wilkes 4-1

7 Fiftyshays Ofgreen Garcia Servis 8-1

6 Back in Charge Vazquez McPeek 12-1

8 Raggedy Annie Mojica Lukas 10-1

9 Queen Bridget Hill Ortiz 30-1

