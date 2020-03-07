Hot Springs-based rehabilitation center granted temporary restraining order against Arkansas bank

The Quapaw House building at the corner of West Grand Avenue and Barry Streets. - File photo by The Sentinel-Record

A Garland County Circuit Court judge granted Quapaw House Inc. a temporary restraining order Thursday afternoon against Malvern National Bank, prohibiting it from freezing the center’s bank accounts for five days.

Judge John Homer Wright also set a preliminary injunction hearing for 2 p.m. Monday before Judge Marcia Hearnsberger.

Quapaw House is a Hot Springs-based substance-abuse rehabilitation and behavioral health facility. The center filed an ex parte motion for a temporary restraining order against Malvern National Bank on Thursday after faulting the bank for insufficient issued checks to center employees statewide in February.

Casey Bright, Quapaw House’s chief executive officer, faulted the bank in an email sent to employees on Wednesday.

In the email, Bright said that Malvern National Bank adhered to its "obligation to reduce risk to their institution," while also exercising "deliberate lack of communication," when it told Quapaw House on Feb. 26 that it demanded full payment of the center’s loans two days prior on Feb. 24.

According to court filings, the center claims breach of contract; fraudulent misrepresentation; breach of fiduciary duty; tortious interference with contractual relationship or business expectations; and a violation of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act against Malvern National Bank.

Wright ordered Malvern National Bank to restore funds in excess of normal monthly loan and interest payments removed from the accounts of Quapaw House since Feb. 24, a docket entry states. Quapaw House is allowed to use the restored funds only for normal operating expenses including payroll and payments to the IRS.

Malvern National Bank is to notify the court of the amount restored to Quapaw House for the purpose of setting a bond to indemnify it, if necessary.

Wright’s order states the center demonstrated a threat of "irreparable harm" from Malvern National Bank.

The judge wrote that, without such an order, the center would have to immediately stop operations, which would “mean lost jobs of employees and the release of hundreds of treatment patients."

Quapaw House reissued checks to its employees again on Friday, after the restraining order went into effect, Bright said.

The bank, in a response filed with the court late Friday, asked the court to not extend the temporary restraining order.

The response alleges Quapaw House obtained "two sizable loans" from the bank "by fraud and now wants to prevent the bank from exercising its legal right to get its money back."

Malvern National Bank also claims the center breached loan documents after the bank extended credit to the center.

When contacted for comment on Wednesday, the Malvern National Bank legal counsel Hunter Windle said the bank respects the privacy of its customers and would not comment on the status of customer accounts.