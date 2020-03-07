Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 3:27 a.m. | Updated March 7, 2020 at 3:27 a.m.

Blake Gibbins, 27, of Lafayette, Colo., accused of throwing water on Iowa U.S. Rep. Steve King at a Fort Dodge restaurant, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a member of Congress and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Bekah Nelson, a spokesman for Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said wildlife officers will capture and "humanely kill" a black bear that is seen as a risk to public safety after it attacked a man at his Gulf Breeze home.

Sherry Crochet, mayor of Lake Arthur, La., said after receiving complaints about roaming chickens and noisy roosters keeping people awake that the town council had voted to ban roosters, swine, sheep, goats and emus and limit residents to no more than six hens.

Richard Schreiber, 38, of Everett, Pa., accused of buying and selling hundreds of guns and gun parts stolen from a federal disposal facility in West Virginia, faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to five federal charges, prosecutors said.

Lee Ryals, 35, pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm, causing injury, and being a felon in possession of a firearm after sheriff's deputies said he drunkenly shot at a deer from his deck and instead wounded a woman in the kitchen of her home outside Ottumwa, Iowa.

Steve Watts, a Toronto police superintendent, said a 14-year-old boy abducted on his way to school as retribution for a "cocaine heist" believed to have been staged by his stepbrother was found safe a day later after being freed by his abductors.

Nicole Gussert, 39, of Appleton, Wis., convicted of neglecting her 13-year-old disabled daughter, Brianna, who investigators said died of sepsis after being left alone for days, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after telling the judge that she had "failed" her child.

A Section on 03/07/2020

Print Headline: In the news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT