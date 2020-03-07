• Blake Gibbins, 27, of Lafayette, Colo., accused of throwing water on Iowa U.S. Rep. Steve King at a Fort Dodge restaurant, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a member of Congress and was sentenced to two years of probation.

• Bekah Nelson, a spokesman for Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said wildlife officers will capture and "humanely kill" a black bear that is seen as a risk to public safety after it attacked a man at his Gulf Breeze home.

• Sherry Crochet, mayor of Lake Arthur, La., said after receiving complaints about roaming chickens and noisy roosters keeping people awake that the town council had voted to ban roosters, swine, sheep, goats and emus and limit residents to no more than six hens.

• Richard Schreiber, 38, of Everett, Pa., accused of buying and selling hundreds of guns and gun parts stolen from a federal disposal facility in West Virginia, faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to five federal charges, prosecutors said.

• Lee Ryals, 35, pleaded guilty to reckless use of a firearm, causing injury, and being a felon in possession of a firearm after sheriff's deputies said he drunkenly shot at a deer from his deck and instead wounded a woman in the kitchen of her home outside Ottumwa, Iowa.

• Steve Watts, a Toronto police superintendent, said a 14-year-old boy abducted on his way to school as retribution for a "cocaine heist" believed to have been staged by his stepbrother was found safe a day later after being freed by his abductors.

• Nicole Gussert, 39, of Appleton, Wis., convicted of neglecting her 13-year-old disabled daughter, Brianna, who investigators said died of sepsis after being left alone for days, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after telling the judge that she had "failed" her child.

