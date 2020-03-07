Jefferson County sets polling sites for runoffs

PINE BLUFF -- The Jefferson County Election Commission has designated eight polling sites in the Quorum Court's District 13 and six sites in Pine Bluff's Ward 2 for the March 31 runoffs.

In District 13, incumbent Justice of the Peace Brenda Bishop Gaddy, 65, of Altheimer is facing off against Jeff Edwards, 56, of Sherrill. In the primary, Gaddy got 222 votes to Edwards' 194.

Polling sites for that race will be at the Humphrey Community Center, 410 S. Division St. in Humphrey; 305 S. Edline in Altheimer; the Wabbaseka Community Center at 110 S. 1st St. in Wabbaseka; Sherrill City Hall at 201 E. Main St.; the Tucker Volunteer Fire Department at 3305 Fire Department Road; Swan Lake Community Center on Arkansas 88 South; the Linwood/Moscow Fire Department at 323 Linwood Lane in Moscow; and Green Meadows Baptist Annex at 4201 U.S. 65 South in Pine Bluff.

In Pine Bluff's Ward 2 runoff for Position 1 on the City Council, Lloyd Franklin II, 40, is up against Steven Shaner, 43. Franklin won 882 votes in the primary to Shaner's 814.

The polling sites for that race are all in Pine Bluff: Immanuel Baptist Church at 16th Avenue and Hickory Street; Family Church of Pine Bluff at 23rd Avenue and Elm Street; Forrest Park Assembly of God at 3206 S. Hazel St.; Church of Christ at 4015 S. Hazel St.; 1st Presbyterian Church at 717 W. 32nd Ave.; and First Baptist Church at 6501 S. Hazel St.

The polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting will run March 24 through March 27, and again March 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

