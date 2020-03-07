Magnolia shows why it's undefeated

FARMINGTON -- Blytheville threatened Magnolia, but the Panthers responded as undefeated teams often do.

Magnolia scored nine consecutive points to open the fourth quarter and defeated Blytheville 69-55 on Friday in the Class 4A boys state tournament at Cardinal Arena. Sophomores Derrian Ford and Devonte Walker combined for 39 points for Magnolia, which outscored Blytheville 28-15 in the fourth quarter.

Ford finished with 20 points and Walker 19 for Magnolia (25-0), which moved into today's semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

Walker hit a three-pointer to start the fourth quarter after Blytheville got to within 41-40 after a free throw by Brian Jones. Kyle Carver and Colby Garland contributed baskets before Ford drove for a layup to end the 9-0 surge.

"Blytheville is a really, really good team," Magnolia Coach Ben Lindsey said. "Down the stretch, when we got a little bit of a lead and they had to come out and get us, we were able to spread the floor and go around them. We may be young, but those kids believe they can win. The bigger the stage, the bigger they seem to play."

Tedrick Washington scored 20 points for Blytheville (26-7), which beat Dardanelle 67-37 in the state tournament Wednesday.

Blytheville rallied from a 10-point deficit early in the third quarter to pull within 41-40 after three quarters. The comeback was led by Washington, who had seven points in the quarter.

But the Chickasaws' momentum ended swiftly in the fourth quarter after Walker, Ford and Colby Garland -- another sophomore -- enabled Magnolia to pull away.

Garland finished with 11 points, which included a basket during the 9-0 run for Magnolia that changed the game.

"Those three are very talented kids, super kids," Lindsey said. "Devonte Walker, he hadn't been here before [in the state tournament], and he did a great job. All five of our starters were in double figures, and the three sophomores were huge."

Magnolia pulled ahead 29-23 at halftime after Blytheville got to within 22-19 in the second quarter. The surge was led by Walker, who hit a three-pointer, turned a steal into a layup and blocked a shot when Blytheville had a chance to move closer.

Brookland 45,

Pottsville 27

The Bearcats used a 17-0 run to take control and advance to tonight's semifinal game.

Pottsville (16-14) led 10-8 midway through the second quarter, but Brookland (20-13) held the Apaches scoreless until midway through the third quarter for a 25-10 advantage.

Brookland, the No. 3 seed from the East Region, will now take on undefeated Magnolia tonight at 7:30.

Jackson Ballard was Brookland's only player in double figures and led all scorers with 17 points.

Kade Mainhart led Pottsville with eight.

Sports on 03/07/2020