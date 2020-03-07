Missing man found dead in southeast Arkansas

This map shows the location of Drew and Bradley Counties in Arkansas.
A 26-year-old man reported missing in February was found dead Saturday morning in a Drew County creek, authorities said.
A person found the body of Marquis Martin in the creek just outside of Wilmar and notified authorities, according to a news release by the Drew County sheriff’s office. A coroner pronounced the man dead at about 9:40 a.m.
Martin was reported missing Feb. 11 and was last seen on surveillance video two days earlier at a Monticello gas station, the release states. An investigation into Martin’s death is ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.