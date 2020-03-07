Mulvaney removed; Meadows takes post

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2020, file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., speaks with reporters during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump has named Meadows as his chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who had been acting in the role. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday night that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney would be replaced by Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, changing the top leadership of the White House.

"I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland," the president announced Friday on Twitter.

Meadows, a Trump ally and defender of the president during the impeachment trial, had declined to run for reelection this fall. "I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one," Trump added.

Trump said Meadows would not have the job in an acting capacity, as Mulvaney did for more than a year. Mulvaney was traveling in the West on a personal trip, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Meadows did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House also declined to comment.

The congressman has long been rumored as a successor to Mulvaney.

Mulvaney had been expected to leave his role after Trump's impeachment trial, which ended last month in acquittal. The acting chief of staff has been absent from daily news briefings on the coronavirus outbreak that have been led by Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump picked Mulvaney, the White House budget director, as his top aide in December 2018, and Mulvaney has served in an acting capacity ever since.

Meadows, 60, was first elected to Congress in 2012. He's a former chairman and co-founder of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

He had been discussed as a potential White House chief of staff after John Kelly left the post in late 2018. At that time, Meadows told reporters that it would be an "incredible honor" to serve as the president's top aide.

Meadows and the Freedom Caucus helped to engineer a federal government shutdown in 2013 in hopes of defunding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. He and the group also played a key role in pushing former House Speaker John Boehner, an Ohio Republican, into retirement in 2015. Wisconsin Republican Paul Ryan made a point of seeking the group's support before agreeing to succeed Boehner as speaker that same year.

Meadows was a prominent defender of the president throughout the FBI's and former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigations into Russian election interference in 2016, and then again during the House's impeachment inquiry and Senate trial.

He has made no secret that he often talks directly with the president several times a day by telephone. In recent weeks, those close to Meadows were saying it was not a question of whether Trump would pick him as his next chief, but rather how soon.

Trump, who soured on Mulvaney not long after Mulvaney assumed the role, has been considering the change for many months, but wanted to wait until after the impeachment was over to make the move, according to two people familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Some outside advisers had cautioned Trump that a switch during the coronavirus crisis would rattle markets craving stability, and his decision to make the announcement after Wall Street closed Friday was partly informed by those concerns, the people said.

Meadows was offered the job Thursday, according to one of the people, but Mulvaney was not informed until Friday.

Information for this article was contributed by Jennifer Jacobs, Jordan Fabian and Billy House of Bloomberg News; and by Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, stands in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, before President Donald Trump arrives to speak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

