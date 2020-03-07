• Woody Allen's publisher is canceling the planned release of his memoir Apropos of Nothing. Friday's announcement by Hachette Book Group followed days of criticism focused on allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow. On Thursday, dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout. "The decision to cancel Mr. Allen's book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly," the publisher announced. "We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard." Allen's book was scheduled to come out next month. While Allen has denied any wrongdoing and was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s, the allegations have received new attention in the #MeToo era. Allen's agreement with Hachette meant that he briefly shared a publisher with one of his biggest detractors, his son Ronan Farrow, whose Catch and Kill was released last year by the Hachette division Little, Brown and Company. Earlier this week, Ronan Farrow called Hachette's decision to publish the memoir "wildly unprofessional." And both he and his sister complained that the publisher had not reached out to fact check their father's book.

• Spanish tenor ‪Placido Domingo, who is ensnared in allegations of sexual misconduct, has withdrawn from this summer's production of Don Carlo at London's Royal Opera House. On Friday, the Royal Opera House said in a statement that it had been mutually agreed that Domingo will not take up his role in the Giuseppe Verdi classic in July. It's the latest in a string of withdrawals as venues reassess their ties with Domingo. His performances have been canceled in Tokyo, Madrid and San Francisco, among others. The Royal Opera House stressed that it had not received any misconduct claims against Domingo during his time at the venue and said it was "sympathetic" about his reasons for withdrawing. It added that Domingo, 79, is an "outstanding singer and artist and we are hugely grateful for his support and commitment over many decades." The sexual harassment allegations against Domingo surfaced last year in two stories by The Associated Press. Many commentators, politicians and fellow artists in Europe initially defended Domingo even as U.S. companies swiftly moved to cancel performances and sever ties with the singer. Last week, Domingo apologized "to any colleague who I have made to feel uncomfortable or hurt in any manner by anything I have said or done. .... But I know what I have done and I deny it again."

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, opera singer Placido Domingo performs during a concert in Szeged, Hungary. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)

