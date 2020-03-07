Petitions to annex city submitted

Jason Steele (left) turns in a stack of petitions Friday to Springdale City Clerk Denise Pearce at City Hall. Bethel Heights citizens gathered petitions seeking annexation into Springdale because of an ongoing sewer issue. (NWA Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

SPRINGDALE -- Supporters of a plan to annex Bethel Heights into Springdale presented petitions to the Springdale city clerk Friday to get the issue before voters.

Joe Brooks and Jason Steele turned in petitions with 3,437 signatures to City Clerk Denise Pearce. The petitions were signed by Springdale residents.

Petitions with 50-plus signatures of residents of Bethel Heights who support the annexation will be submitted Monday to Bethel Heights city officials, Brooks said.

Supporters started the annexation drive because of pooling water from Bethel Heights' wastewater-treatment system, despite repeated orders to fix the system from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.

The petitions ask for a vote of the residents of both towns to decide the matter. Springdale City Attorney Ernest Cate said he hoped the call for a vote could go before the City Council this month. A majority of voters in both towns must approve the annexation for it to pass, Cate said.

About 25 people, calling themselves Concerned Citizens for Better Government for Bethel Heights, began gathering signatures in August. The Environmental Quality Department fined the city $122,000 that month for operating its wastewater treatment system out of compliance with its state permit.

"It's been going on for 10 years," Brooks said. "They're tired of it."

Brooks said Bethel Heights officials have allowed untreated sewage water to flood onto properties neighboring the treatment plant on Lincoln Drive.

Environmental Quality officials Wednesday filed a complaint asking Benton County Circuit Court to order Bethel Heights to pay $81,200 of those fines for the out-of-compliance operation. The state in October suspended that amount from the fines when the city signed an agreement to correct the problems at the plant.

An engineering report by Hawkins-Wier Engineers for the city to the Environmental Quality Department admitted the system hadn't operated correctly in 10 years. The report from an outside engineer was required as part of the agreement.

Bethel Heights operates a system that partially treats wastewater. After removal of solids, the partially treated water is released underground in a drip irrigation system, relying on the land structure to complete the purification process.

After several requests from the Environmental Quality Department, Bethel Heights officials last month approached Springdale Water Utilities to take and treat its wastewater. Bethel Heights offered to pay a premium for the service.

Springdale said no.

"The utility provides water and sewer service only to Springdale residents and customers already served in other areas," said Heath Ward, executive director of Springdale Water Utilities.

The Springdale utility also continues to impose a moratorium on adding Bethel Heights water customers if they are served by Bethel Heights' sewer system. The Environmental Quality Department requested the moratorium in June.

Robert Rhoads, an attorney representing Bethel Heights, has said repeatedly that Bethel Heights officials think Springdale is intent on forcing the annexation to gain the smaller city's undeveloped land and tax base.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said Friday that the push for annexation was initiated by Bethel Heights residents.

"It's important to point out that the city of Springdale has had nothing to do with fact Bethel Heights can't properly treat their wastewater," he said. "We have nothing to do with the problem Bethel Heights is having. The people who are insisting that we are taking over their land are missing the point."

Cate said Pearce and her staff will verify that the signatures on the petitions are those of registered voters in the city. The Bethel Heights clerk should do the same, he said.

Then Springdale's City Council will decide whether to ask for an election. If the council approves, the election commissioners in Washington and Benton counties would set a date for the election -- the same day in both cities -- write the ballot questions and organize the election, Cate said.

The ballot would ask residents in both cities if they are for or against consolidating Bethel Heights into Springdale.

To call for a vote on consolidation, proponents had to gather signatures of registered voters equal to 15% of the voters in the last mayoral election in both cities, Cate said.

Brooks said his group got petition signatures from double the required 50 Bethel Heights residents and about 3,500 Springdale residents for the required 2,173.

"We support the will of the voters," Sprouse said of the proposed vote. "I support them mainly because the people out there need a solution."

He said annexation wouldn't lead to an increase in water and sewer rates of current Springdale residents.

State Desk on 03/07/2020