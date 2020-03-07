Sections
Plan for Medicaid draws GOP heat

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:55 a.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration Friday submitted a proposal to the federal government to expand Medicaid to Oklahoma’s poorest residents, but Republican lawmakers are balking at a plan to pay for the state’s share.

The state’s Medicaid agency, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, submitted its plan to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that would become effective July 1.

A Medicaid expansion would extend health insurance to low-income adults who earn up to 133% of the federal poverty level, or $16,970 for an individual and $34,846 for a family of four. The Health Care Authority estimates about 220,000 Oklahomans would immediately qualify, at a cost of about $1.24 billion annually. The federal government would cover about $1.1 billion in annual costs, with the state responsible for about $150 million each year.

