Police: Man, woman ID'd in suspected murder-suicide in west Little Rock

Police on Saturday released the names of a man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide late Friday in west Little Rock.

Officers were sent just before 11 p.m. to a reported shooting at 4212 Carter Lane where they found the bodies of Craig Goodman, 65, and Suzanne McCarty, 57, lying near the residence’s porch, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department. Authorities said Goodman was pronounced dead at the scene, and McCarty was transported to Baptist Health medical center, where she later died.

Investigators believe McCarty fled from her nearby home at 4218 Carter Lane with Goodman giving chase and shooting at her, the release said. After shooting McCarty, Goodman killed himself, the release states.

Both bodies were taken to the state Crime Lab for autopsy. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.