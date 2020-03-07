Quitman avoids drama

QUITMAN -- Timothy Hooten readily admits he's not a warm-and-fuzzy type of girls basketball coach.

"We have a thing, no drama," Hooten said. "Leave the drama at the door. Don't bring that stuff in. I'm not going to listen to it. I'm not here to be their friend. You don't see me hugging my girls. It's all about business."

Hooten was hollering, screaming and cajoling Quitman all the way to the end of a 71-37 onslaught of Marmaduke on Friday afternoon at Quitman High School.

It was 32 minutes of nonstop intensity, and Marmaduke -- plagued with foul trouble from the first quarter on -- was never in the game.

The Lady Bulldogs (29-3) led 18-9 after one quarter, 33-20 at halftime and were in full hurricane mode in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Greyhounds 22-15 to take a 55-35 lead.

"We played the way we always play," Hooten said. "I don't think you saw anything different than we've done the whole season long.

"We were hitting our threes with great accuracy, so that always helps."

Carson Rackley (17 points) and Lucy Holland (12) dominated inside, feeding off to three-point shooters such as Autumn Johnson -- who 15 points, including 3 three-pointers -- and Hooten's daughter Taylor Jo, who bounced back after getting chewed out by her dad in the first quarter to score 13 points.

"We tell them either play hard or you're not going to play," Hooten said. "People say how do you get them to play hard all the time."

Hooten took Taylor Jo out at one point in the first quarter, even though he knew she has been sick with the flu.

"You're either sick or you're not," Hooten said he told his daughter. "You make up your mind. She responded."

Marmaduke, which came into the tournament as one of the top six teams in Class 2A, never got untracked.

Top scorer Heidi Robinson picked up her fourth foul early in the third quarter and finished with five points.

Reesa Hampton led Marmaduke with 16 points, with 12 coming on three-pointers.

The plan, Hooten said, was to force Robinson to shoot three-pointers and try to force Hampton to drive.

"We call it no-help D," Hooten said. "We're all man to man. We're not going to leave her. We were challenging her to shoot the 3, and she wouldn't shoot it. She wanted to drive it."

Hooten said he substituted a new defender after each of Hampton's four three-pointers.

"If you can't do what we ask you to do, we'll get somebody who can," Hooten said.

Marmaduke Coach Rick Smith said it was difficult to get his players to do what they normally do when they were called for 10 fouls in the first quarter.

"We can't have all our players in foul trouble and win," Smith said of the Lady Greyhounds, who finished the season 30-11. "You can put that in the paper. Foul trouble. We can't play with them on their floor if we have foul trouble."

DES ARC 43, RIVERSIDE 42

Des Arc's Parker Smith and Carolina Harris combined for 31 points, including 20 of 26 from the free-throw line, and the Lady Eagles (23-8) held off Riverside (25-12).

Des Arc advances to today's noon semifinal against defending champion Melbourne (32-2).

Des Arc trailed 21-16 at halftime, but the Lady Eagles outscored Riverside 12-2 in the third quarter to take a 28-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

It was 36-26 Des Arc with 3:28 to play before Riverside, last year's Class 2A runner-up, launched a rally behind seniors Grace Ann Puckett (20 points) and Lottie Hoffman (nine points).

Puckett's three-pointer with 1:17 to play cut Des Arc's lead to 40-35, but the Lady Eagles made enough free throws to keep the lead at no less than four until Hoffman hit a three-pointer with 3.2 seconds left.

Riverside had no timeouts remaining, and the clock ran out to give Des Arc the victory.

EARLE 59, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 41

Colbi Maples and T'asia Hughey combined for 45 of Earle's points, and the Lady Bulldogs outscored Conway Christian 34-18 in the second half to earn a spot in today's 6 p.m. semifinal against host Quitman.

Maples scored 27, Hughey added 18 and Earle (30-6) also got 10 points from E'laijha Brown.

Freshman Josie Williams scored 31 points for Conway Christian (17-16).

