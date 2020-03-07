Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Satellite in the 10th

BEST BET Jewel Thief in the seventh

LONG SHOT Most Amusing in the fifth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 80-229 (34.9%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

ROCKYS WARRIOR** won three of seven races in 2019. He is taking a slight drop in class after setting a rapid pace and tiring inside the final furlong. CONQUEROR defeated seven rivals, including the top selection, in his 2020 debut. He is also taking a significant drop after a solid fifth-place effort. P R RADIO STAR finished full of run defeating $12,500 claimers in a fast clocking, and he has the class to move up and contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Rockys Warrior;Garcia;Cox;7-2

4 Conqueror;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

3 P R Radio Star;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-1

5 Gray Sky;Harr;Lukas;4-1

9 Ceeky;Mojica;Van Berg;12-1

7 Qualifly;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;8-1

8 Tres Equis;Santana;Shorter;12-1

2 He's No Bull;Felix;Puhl;15-1

1 Sing Him a Song;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;20-1

2 Purse $29,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

RED AGAIN*** has won six of his eight career races at Oaklawn, and he is dropping in class after an uncharacteristic sixth-place finish Feb. 17. DAPPER JACK made every pole a winning one by defeating $12,500 claimers in front-running fashion, and he put together several good races in succession last season at Thistledown. ELITCH is a consistent finisher in a field loaded with early speed types, and he is making his first start for top trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Red Again;Hill;Shorter;7-2

4 Dapper Jack;FDe La Cruz;Puhl;5-1

2 Elitch;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

1a Power Song;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

7 Carmelo;Canchari;Coady;6-1

6 Travel West;Felix;Jansen;6-1

1 Ghostly Who;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

3 Herbie;Baze;Ortiz;10-1

8 Tales of War;Vazquez;Cox;15-1

9 Caddo Daddo;Loveberry;Villafranco;15-1

3 Purse $52,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

AQWAAM** has been contesting the pace in two competitive sprint races at the meeting, and the likely pacesetter has a two-turn pedigree. JAY VEE BEE has finished second in route races at Oaklawn and Churchill, and the consistent colt drew an advantageous post. EXECUTIVE BRANCH looked professional defeating $50K maiden-claimers in his two-turn debut, and the lightly raced colt showed big promise in a troubled second-place debut last fall at Keeneland.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Aqwaam;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

1 Jay Vee Bee;Baze;Van Berg;7-2

3 Executive Branch;Talamo;Mason;9-2

7 Lngtermrelationshp;Santana;Moquett;3-1

6 One Last Strike;Elliott;Morse;6-1

5 Next Gen;Mojica;Sadler;8-1

4 Channel Crossing;Garcia;Hollendorfer;10-1

8 Hard to Park;Harr;Cline;10-1

4 Purse $87,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

LIAM'S PRIDE*** contested a fast early pace and kept battling in a third-place finish. He has been consistent in two sprint races and had a big work Feb. 29. UNDERSCORE is bred for speed on both sides of his pedigree, and he sports several sharp works. He represents a stable that wins with first-timers. DUST DEVIL rallied determinedly when beaten less than 1 length in a career debut, and a faster start may get him home first.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Liam's Pride;Garcia;O'Neill;3-1

5 Underscore;Talamo;Cox;7-2

7 Dust Devil;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

6 Plane Talk;Cohen;Robertson;6-1

2 Fast Cash;Baze;Catalano;4-1

1 Quality Warrior;WDe La Cruz;Lukas;6-1

8 Smack Attack;Eramia;Von Hemel;12-1

4 Violent Pass;Rocco;Von Hemel;10-1

5 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $30,000

MOST AMUSING* has obviously had some issues over the past 18 months, but he showed talent as a 3-year-old. He loses blinkers and drops in class after showing excellent speed in his return. ZEROED IN set a fast pace and remained safe to the wire in a clear maiden win, and his subsequent breezes are strong. ONE FOR RICHIE raced deceptively well in a troubled trip Feb. 13. He is taking a slight drop and may benefit from a fast and contentious early pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Most Amusing;Loveberry;Westermann;20-1

5 Zeroed In;FDe La Cruz;Cox;8-1

4 One for Richie;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

6 Attain Success;WDe La Cruz;Anderson;3-1

3 Golden Tiger;Talamo;Stall;9-2

1 Jimmy At Last;Baze;DiVito;4-1

2 Temple Bar;Garcia;Hollendorfer;8-1

7 Reelfoot;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

8 Alex's Strike;Lara;Matthews;15-1

6 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $50,000

MACHO ROCCO** showed terrific early speed in a fifth-place debut, and big improvement is possible with kinder rating from winning rider Tyler Baze. MY GOLDEN DIABLO finished second behind an impressive runaway winner in his 2020 debut, and any kind of improvement will make him difficult to beat. TRAFFIC CONTROL rallied to second in a vastly improved race. He is dropping in class, but not in caliber of opposition.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Macho Rocco;Baze;Mason;6-1

11 My Golden Diablo;Talamo;Stall;7-2

4 Traffic Control;Quinonez;Cangemi;4-1

6 Tempt Fate;Cohen;Deville;9-2

10 Flamin Fire;Pompell;Dixon;8-1

9 Thornish;Santana;Moquett;8-1

13 Pay Dirt;FDe La Cruz;Martin;6-1

1 Boo Be Right;Cannon;Peitz;12-1

12 James's Moonshine;Elliott;Hartman;15-1

14 Papa Star;WDe La Cruz;Stuart;15-1

2 Chicken Hawk;Eramia;Jackson;12-1

3 Smarty Grimes;Lara;Caldwell;15-1

5 Mr. Cougar;Wales;Westermann;20-1

8 Hamazing Song;Felix;Gonzalez;30-1

7 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

JEWEL THIEF*** was getting to the winner in a clear second-place finish against similar. She has better speed than she showed and likely needed the race after a long vacation. MISTY BLUE defeated the top selection in front-running style, and she has continued to look good in her morning breezes. SYMPHONY HALL finished behind the top two in her Oaklawn debut, but she has top connections and drew the rail.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Jewel Thief;Talamo;Cox;5-2

3 Misty Blue;Garcia;Maker;2-1

1 Symphony Hall;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

6 Fifthatnarraganset;Thompson;Mason;12-1

4 Cherokee Chatter;Baze;Hollendorfer;10-1

7 Foreign Exchange;WDe La Cruz;Lukas;8-1

5 Tap and Spin;Loveberry;Creighton;20-1

8 Competitive Fire;Mojica;Holthus;10-1

8 The Hot Springs. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

WHITMORE** is the class of the field with earnings exceeding $2.8 million, and the probability of a strong pace will work in his favor. SHARE THE UPSIDE held off Whitmore while winning the King Cotton in wire-to-wire style. He is exceptionally fast and loves this track. WENDELL FONG followed a stake victory last spring at Belmont with a competitive effort in the Grade I Woody Stephens, and he is working impressively for his return to the races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Whitmore;Talamo;Moquett;9-5

4 Share the Upside;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

6 Wendell Fong;Cohen;Engelhart;4-1

2 Mr. Jagermeister;Goncalves;Lund;7-2

5 Boldor;Baze;Asmussen;10-1

1 Firecrow;Eramia;Moquett;15-1

9 The Honeybee. Purse $300,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

SHEDARESTHEDEVIL** was graded stake-placed as a juvenile at Del Mar, and she may have been too close to a suicidal pace when making her first dirt start around two turns. ALTA'S AWARD ships from Fair Grounds after winning consecutive route races, and her Beyer figures are competitive. MOTU may go favored on the strength of a narrow miss in the Grade II Golden Rod at Churchill. She returns to this region after starting her campaign with a solid showing at Tampa.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Shedaresthedevil;Talamo;Cox;6-1

5 Alta's Award;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

1 Motu;Hernandez;McPeek;3-1

4 Ring Leader;Cohen;Robertson;7-2

3 Turtle Trax;Rocco;Wilkes;4-1

7 Fiftyshays Ofgreen;Garcia;Servis;8-1

6 Back in Charge;Vazquez;McPeek;12-1

8 Raggedy Annie;Mojica;Lukas;10-1

9 Queen Bridget;Hill;Ortiz;30-1

10 Purse $23,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

SATELLITE**** appears to hold a clear talent advantage in this field, and he was claimed by the leading trainer. He drew a favorable route post. TITOCHIP is taking a small drop in class after a third-place finish, and his Beyer figures are close to par for the class level. LOOKIE LOO benefits from two useful races at the meeting, and he is dropping down and figures to be rolling late.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Satellite;Mojica;Diodoro;9-2

5 Titochip;Bridgmohan;Barkley;7-2

8 Lookie Loo;Loveberry;Martin;4-1

14 Esposito;WDe La Cruz;Martin;10-1

11 Hyndford;Canchari;Garcia;8-1

1 You Split Tens;Garcia;Swearingen;10-1

7 Unstabled;Vazquez;Villafranco;15-1

3 Collection;Lara;Morse;12-1

12 Storminside;Baze;Mason;5-1

9 Mahalo John;Rocco;Prather;20-1

13 Switheral;Felix;Haran;15-1

4 Istillgotit;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;20-1

10 Iowa Native;Roman;Jacquot;15-1

6 Vokazak;Quinonez;Black;20-1

Exotic possibilities

The fourth race begins a daily double, and Liam's Pride and Underscore are my two runners. I'll put them with Zeroed In and Most Amusing in the fifth. The seventh race starts a Pick-4, and I'm going to single Jewel Thief. The eighth race has plenty of contention, and I recommend my top four selections. The ninth is a tough renewal of The Honeybee, and I believe one of my top three fillies will get it done. I'll finish the wager like I started with a single, which is Satellite.

Sports on 03/07/2020