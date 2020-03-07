Rival sprinters meet again

Whitmore, who is the morning-line favorite at 9-5, will attempt to defend his title in the Hot Springs Stakes today at Oaklawn in Hot Springs. (The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen)

HOT SPRINGS -- Rivals for Oaklawn's sprint championship will meet today in the $150,000 6-furlong Hot Springs Stakes for horses four-years-old and up.

Morning line favorites Share the Upside and Whitmore will tangle again in an expected field of six. Post time for the Hot Springs is scheduled for 4:38 p.m.

Share the Upside, from the barn of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, was ridden by jockey Ricardo Santana, Jr., to a 1 1/2 length victory over second-place Whitmore in Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's $125,000 6-furlong King Cotton Stakes on Feb. 8 in the last start for both.

Whitmore, owned in part by his trainer Ron Moquett, was Oaklawn's top sprinter in 2017 and 2018 with wins in the Grade III 6-furlong Count Fleet Sprint Handicap. He finished second to Mitole, also trained by Asmussen, in last season's Count Fleet. In his last start, before he was retired to stud, Mitole won the Grade I 6-furlong Breeders' Cup Sprint, 3 1/2 lengths in front of third-place Whitmore at Santa Anita Park in November.

Whitmore has breezed four furlongs twice since the King Cotton, in 47.60 on Feb. 23, and 47.80 on Feb. 29.

"I think he's sitting on a big race," Moquett said.

Mr. Jagermeister, trained by Valorie Lund, is entered off a win in the $75,000 6-furlong Phoenix Gold Cup at Turf Paradise in Phoenix on Feb. 8. Mr. Jagermeister has a 2 1-1-0 record in career starts at Oaklawn.

Wendell Fong, a four-year-old trained by Jeremiah Englehart, enters off graded-stakes experience last spring and summer. Wendell Fong has not raced for eight months but has worked at Oaklawn six times since Jan. 26, a training run highlighted by a 59.40 5-furlong work on Feb. 23, fastest of 85 on the track that day, and a 46.00 half-mile on Feb. 29, fastest of 122.

"He's been training very forward here," Englehart said. "I didn't necessarily want him to go too fast in his last work, but he seemed like he came out of it very well, so I'm hoping that work will be OK coming into this race."

Asmussen and Moquett each train two Hot Springs Stakes entrants. In addition to front-running Share the Upside, Asmussen is set to saddle Boldor, a four-year-old who has demonstrated a tendency to run from just off the pace. Firecrow raced from Moquett's barn in a front-running 6-furlong allowance win at Oaklawn on Feb. 14.

Moquett said he expects a highly-competitive race.

"Mr. Jagermeister has won 11 races," Moquett said. "Share the Upside won a stake in his last out, and he's won four races at Oaklawn. Boldor is a well-bred high-priced horse, and Firecrow is a very fast, talented horse who's trying to put it together. He's got some ability."

"Top to bottom, this race looks pretty solid," Engelhart said. "Steve and Ron have kind of bookends, speed horses and closers in the race. It's going to be an interesting race. There's not going to be too much to separate that field."

Rick Lee’s selections

8 The Hot Springs. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up WHITMORE** is the class of the field with earnings exceeding $2.8 million, and the probability of a strong pace will work in his favor. SHARE THE UPSIDE held off Whitmore while winning the King Cotton in wire-to-wire style. He is exceptionally fast and loves this track. WENDELL FONG followed a stake victory last spring at Belmont with a competitive effort in the Grade I Woody Stephens, and he is working impressively for his return to the races.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Whitmore Talamo Moquett 9-5

4 Share the Upside Santana Asmussen 2-1

6 Wendell Fong Cohen Engelhart 4-1

2 Mr. Jagermeister Goncalves Lund 7-2

5 Boldor Baze Asmussen 10-1

1 Firecrow Eramia Moquett 15-1

Sports on 03/07/2020