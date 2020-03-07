Romney to back Ukraine subpoena

A day after threatening to withhold his vote, Sen. Mitt Romney signaled Friday that he will support a Republican effort to obtain documents and testimony relating to work done in Ukraine by former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

Romney, R-Utah, will vote for issuing a subpoena in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee next week after receiving assurances from the panel's chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., "that any interview of the witness would occur in a closed setting without a hearing or public spectacle."

"He will therefore vote to let the chairman proceed to obtain the documents that have been offered," Romney spokeswoman Liz Johnson said in a statement.

Romney last month joined Democrats in voting to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power based on his dealings with Ukraine; the president was acquitted on the impeachment counts. On Thursday, Romney said Johnson's probe had the appearance of being politically motivated.

"I would prefer that investigations are done by an independent, nonpolitical body," he said.

The subpoena vote, set for Wednesday, will take place as Trump and fellow Republicans refocus their attention on Biden's connections to Ukraine as he seeks the Democratic presidential nomination. Trump said in a Wednesday Fox News Channel interview that he planned to make those connections a "major issue" in the presidential race should Biden win the nomination.

"I will bring that up all the time," he told host Sean Hannity.

The key circumstance surrounds the service of Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company -- a position that paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time when Joe Biden was engaged in diplomacy in Ukraine as vice president on behalf of the Obama administration.

Trump and his allies have alleged that Biden corruptly pushed to remove Ukraine's chief prosecutor to protect his son's financial interests. Biden has said he moved to remove the prosecutor, Victor Shokin, in concert with Obama administration policy and the corruption-fighting efforts of multiple U.S. allies.

In fact, in a 2016 letter to then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Johnson joined Republican and Democratic senators in seeking similar reforms to the prosecutor's office that Biden had sought.

In the Senate investigation, Johnson has pushed for more information on Hunter Biden's activities -- last month requesting, for instance, Secret Service records pertaining to his travel during his father's vice presidency.

The subpoena Johnson is pursuing seeks documents and testimony from Andrii Telizhenko, a former Ukrainian diplomat who worked for Blue Star Holdings, a firm that represented Burisma in the U.S.

The top Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, objected to the subpoena last month, forcing the vote.

"Quite frankly, the Homeland Security Committee should be focusing on issues related to homeland security," Peters said Thursday.

With every Democrat expected to oppose it, Romney's opposition could have blocked the issuance of the subpoena.

Another GOP senator serving on the committee, Rob Portman of Ohio, said Thursday that he was undecided on the subpoena. On Friday, he told reporters in Cleveland that he wanted to learn more but is "inclined to support the chairman on getting more information."

Johnson said Thursday that he hopes to issue a report in the coming months that details what is known and what is unknown about Ukrainian entanglements in U.S. politics, including with the Bidens.

He denied any political motivations. "It's about getting information," he said. "Congressional oversight is all about informing, for example, public policy, but also informing the public."

