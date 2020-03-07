Seesaw week for stocks leaves investors guessing

Specialist John Parisi (second from left) works with traders Friday at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, where a volatile week of trading ended on a note of uncertainty. (AP/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK -- A roller-coaster week of trading dropped one last round of harrowing swings on investors Friday.

After skidding sharply through the day as fear pounded markets, steep drops for stocks and bond yields suddenly eased up in the final hour. By the end of trading, the S&P 500 had more than halved its loss for the day and even locked in a gain for the week.

More alarming was another breathtaking drop in Treasury yields to record lows.

It's the latest lurch in a wild ride that has sent stocks flipping between huge gains and losses -- mostly losses the past two weeks. Investors are trying to guess how much economic damage the coronavirus will ultimately inflict, and they're shifting by the minute as the number of new infections piles up on one hand, and central banks and governments offer stimulus on the other.

All the uncertainty has left markets churning.

The S&P 500 fell 51.57, or 1.7%, to 2,972.37. Earlier in the day, the S&P 500 had been down 4%. It rose 0.6% for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 256.50, or 1%, to 25,864.78. The Nasdaq fell 162.98, or 1.9%, to 8,575.62.

All 11 Standard & Poor's stock market sectors lost value Friday, with energy shellacked by a 10% drop in the price of a barrel of oil. Only four of the 30 Dow Jones components were in positive territory heading into the final minutes of the session.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 0.77% from 0.92% late Thursday. It rallied from as low as 0.66% earlier in the day, according to Tradweb.

The 10-year Treasury yield falls when investors are worried about a weaker economy and inflation, and it sank below 0.70% at one point earlier this week. It had never in history been below 1%. It was at 1.90% at the start of the year, before the virus fears took hold. (As the price of a bond goes up, its interest rate, or yield, declines.)

The shrunken bond yields will also make it harder for those who invest in them to earn much income. The return on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is now less than half the inflation rate. After adjusting for inflation, an investor who buys a Treasury note will effectively lose money over the course of the loan.

Even a better-than-expected report on U.S. jobs wasn't enough to pull markets from the undertow. It's usually the most anticipated piece of economic data each month, but investors looked past February's solid hiring numbers because they came from before the coronavirus was spreading quickly across the country.

"The bond market says the monster under the bed is much bigger and scarier than anyone expects right now," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

The plunging yields across bond markets could hamstring the Federal Reserve's ability to respond to a looming recession. During previous economic slumps, the Fed has sought to drive down longer-term rates to try to stimulate borrowing and spending. But with those rates already nearly as low as they can go, the Fed now has less firepower at its disposal.

Friday's drop for the S&P 500 was the latest swing in a turbulent week. It started off with a 4.6% jump on Monday, then fell 2.8%, rose 4.2% and fell 3.4%.

"At this point no one can really explain why the markets behave the way they do, and what may be next," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. "The only thing we can say is this high volatility is bad."

It was only two weeks ago that the S&P 500 set a record high, on Feb. 19. It's lost 12.2% since then.

The Fed surprised the market earlier this week by cutting interest rates half a percentage point. Investors expect the Fed to do so again at its meeting later this month, and they expect other central banks around the world to follow suit in hopes of supporting markets.

Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, suggested Friday that the 10-year Treasury yield would likely fall further if the Fed cut its rate to zero. At that point, "there would be little room for the Federal Reserve to lower rates through large purchases of long-term Treasury securities -- like it did to make conditions more accommodative in and after the Great Recession," he said.

Rosengren even floated the idea that the Fed "could buy a broader set of assets," though he offered no specifics. Japan's central bank has bought a chunk of that country's stocks.

He also mentioned the possibility of the Fed cutting its short-term rate into negative territory, as the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan have done. Chairman Jerome Powell and several other Fed officials have rejected that option for now.

"Such a policy would not be particularly successful in stimulating economic activity," Rosengren said.

He noted that negative rates can hurt the returns of pension funds, which typically invest much of their holdings in bonds.

The 10-year note is a crucial global financial measure that can be an indicator of future economic health, as well as a marker for mortgage rates and car loans. Investors are fleeing equities for the safety of the 10-year notes, which are viewed as a bulwark against financial mayhem.

A boost for stocks came earlier this week after Congress agreed on an $8.3 billion bill to combat the coronavirus, which President Donald Trump signed Friday. But investors say a slowdown in the economy seems inevitable, and many analysts expect the market's sharp swings to continue as long as the number of new virus cases accelerates.

The virus usually causes only mild to moderate symptoms. But because it's new, experts aren't sure how far it will spread and how much damage it will ultimately do, both to health and to the economy.

The number of infections has topped 100,000 worldwide, and businesses are reporting hits to their earnings. Danger for companies is coming from two sides. On the supply side, for example, Apple has said slowdowns in manufacturing iPhones in China will hurt its sales totals. On the demand side, an airline industry group says the outbreak could cost companies as much as $113 billion in revenue as people cancel trips.

The downdraft in the markets already reflects a growing recognition that the Federal Reserve on its own will not be able to offset drags on the economy from the spreading coronavirus.

"The most essential policy response is the public health one -- testing, treatment, quarantine, contact tracing, social distancing, lockdown," John Normand, a cross asset strategist at JPMorgan Chase, wrote in a note Friday.

Economists on Wall Street have slashed growth forecasts for this year and warned that the economy could at least briefly slip into recession, over rising fear of the effects of the virus on supply chains, tourism and other economic activity.

In commodities trading Friday, benchmark U.S. crude tumbled $4.62, or 10.1%, to settle at $41.28 per barrel. It was the worst day for oil in more than five years. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped $4.72, or 9.4%, to $45.27.

In Europe, the French CAC 40 dropped 4.1%, and the German DAX lost 3.4%. The FTSE 100 in London fell 3.6%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.7%, South Korea's Kospi lost 2.2% and stocks in Shanghai dropped 1.2%.

Gold rose $4.40 to settle at $1,672.40 per ounce. Silver fell 13 cents to $17.26 an ounce, and copper slipped 1 cent to $2.56 a pound.

Wholesale gasoline fell 13 cents to $1.39 a gallon, heating oil fell 10 cents to $1.39 a gallon and natural gas lost 6 cents to $1.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Information for this article was contributed by Stan Choe, Alex Veiga, Christopher Rugaber, Paul Wiseman, Damian J. Troise and Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press; by Thomas Heath of The Washington Post; and by staff members of The New York Times.

A Section on 03/07/2020