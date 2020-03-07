Stopped motorist faces drug charges

A Norfork man was arrested on drug-possession charges during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

A Baxter County deputy pulled over Patrick Kelly, 43, on Arkansas 5 South in Salesville for a traffic violation, according to the release. Drug paraphernalia was found in the car during a search, and a bag of methamphetamine was found in Kelly's pocket, the release said.

Kelly was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.

Kelly was released later Thursday from the Baxter County jail after posting a $2,500 bond.

