A Norfork man was arrested on drug-possession charges during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.
A Baxter County deputy pulled over Patrick Kelly, 43, on Arkansas 5 South in Salesville for a traffic violation, according to the release. Drug paraphernalia was found in the car during a search, and a bag of methamphetamine was found in Kelly's pocket, the release said.
Kelly was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.
Kelly was released later Thursday from the Baxter County jail after posting a $2,500 bond.
Metro on 03/07/2020
Print Headline: Stopped motorist faces drug charges
