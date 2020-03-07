Texas officials cancel yearly South by Southwest festival

FILE - In this March 13, 2019 file photo, David Byrne takes part in the "Reasons To Be Cheerful" featured session during the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Austin city officials have canceled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival. Mayor Steve Adler announced a local emergency that effectively canceled the annual event. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN, Texas -- The organizers of South By Southwest -- which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and some of Hollywood and music's biggest stars -- announced Friday that they have canceled the annual arts and technology festival, saying they're "devastated" but recognize that it is necessary to prevent a serious threat of contagion.

Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster Friday afternoon as a precaution because of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, effectively canceling the annual event that had been scheduled for March 13-22. Travis County's County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, the county's top elected official, signed a companion disaster declaration for the area surrounding Austin. The order banned festival gatherings that would attract people from areas where covid-19 has been found.

No one in the Austin area has been found to have the virus, Eckhardt said. However, South by Southwest was expected to have drawn an international audience into close quarters, posing a serious threat of the disease spreading.

Festival organizers noted that Austin Public Health had stated as recently as Wednesday that "there's no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer," but that the situation evolved rapidly and they respect officials' decision.

"We are devastated to share this news with you," the organizers said in their statement. "'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation."

South By Southwest started in 1987 as a small showcase for up-and-coming bands that turned into an international extravaganza, which now includes movie premieres and performances from major artists.

The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, tech news outlet Mashable, video-based social media platform TikTok and U.S. chipmaker Intel, pulled out of the festival.

More than 50,000 people had signed a petition seeking to get the festival canceled.

