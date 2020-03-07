Third-quarter outburst helps Northside advance

Fort Smith Northside’s Haitiana Releford (right) fights for a loose ball with Bryant’s India Atkins during Northside’s 66-44 victory Friday in the Class 6A girls basketball tournament in Bryant. Northside advanced with a 66-44 victory. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/37girls6a/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

BRYANT -- One quarter was all it took for Fort Smith Northside to revert back to its winning ways.

Senior forward Tracey Bershers scored seven of her 18 points during a crucial third-quarter run as the top-ranked Lady Bears overcame a spirited effort by Bryant to claim a 66-44 victory during the quarterfinals of the Class 6A girls state basketball tournament at Hornet Arena.

Junior forward Jersey Wolfenbarger finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals for Northside (26-3), which bombarded the host team with a second-half blitz to run its winning streak to 21 games.

The Lady Bears led 30-27 with 7:03 left in the third period but outscored the Lady Hornets 19-3 the rest of the quarter to take a 19-point lead into the fourth.

"We've been off through that bye, and I was worried about that," said Northside Coach Rickey Smith, who'll take his team to the semifinals for the 22nd time in his 26-year tenure. "Sometimes the byes help later down the road but not off the bat. I thought we really executed offensively in that third quarter, and then turned it up a little bit on the defensive end. We held them to three points in that half for a long time.

"Now they missed a couple shots there that they normally don't miss. ... that didn't have anything to do with us. But we came out and really locked in after halftime."

Sophomore Haitiana Releford added 10 points and six rebounds for the Lady Bears, who will play Fayetteville in the semifinals today at 6 p.m. Northside beat the Lady Bulldogs 64-62 in last year's semifinals.

Senior guard Tierra Trotter scored 17 points and senior forward McKenzie Muse ended with 11 for Bryant (17-12), which held steady in the first half.

The Lady Bears' biggest lead in the first two quarters was six points, and they trailed 25-24 with 1:08 to go in the second quarter following a jumper by Bryant senior guard Alexis Taylor. Northside regained the lead shortly thereafter on a bucket in the lane by Bershers and took a 28-25 lead into halftime. But the Lady Hornets couldn't keep it up.

Bryant shot 2 of 13 in the third quarter and was outrebounded 15-2 during Northside's 16-point run.

"There's a reason why they're the No. 1 team in the state," Bryant Coach Brad Matthews said. "We missed some shots in that third, and [Northside] made some. When it went from a three-point deficit to a nine-point deficit, it felt like the air went out of us.

"Northside is a very good team with so much talent, so much size, and they shoot it well. That's a tough combination for anybody to handle."

The Lady Hornets did have a six-point spurt in the fourth quarter that shortened the Lady Bears' lead to 55-40, but two free throws from Wolfenbarger started a 9-3 run to end Bryant's threat.

"Bryant came out and played really, really well," Smith said. "They hit some long threes in that first half, but we finally started to get things going. It's a good quality win, and we're back in the semifinals. But we didn't come down here for a trip to the semis. We're 32 minutes away from playing for a title."

FAYETTEVILLE 53,

CABOT 37

Senior guard Sasha Goforth scored nine points during a huge second quarter for the Lady Bulldogs as they blew past the Lady Panthers.

Goforth, an Oregon State commit, finished with 17 points for Fayetteville (22-5), which trailed 7-0 early and 9-5 after the first quarter before busting free.

A driving layup from Goforth later gave the Lady Bulldogs a 12-11 lead and started 15-2 run that gave the Lady Bulldogs a 27-13 halftime advantage. That cushion allowed Fayetteville to maintain its distance throughout the second half.

Senior guard Coriah Beck and sophomore guard Caroline Lyles finished with 11 points each for the Lady Bulldogs.

Shy Christopher, a senior, scored 18 points to lead Cabot (23-6). Senior forward Hannah Ogilvie finished with 10.

