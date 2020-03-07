Trade deficit drops, but China gap wider

Cranes used to unload container ships tower at the port of Miami. The global U.S. deficit in goods and services shrank in January. (AP/Wilfredo Lee)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in January as exports fell but imports fell more. The politically sensitive trade gap with China widened ahead of broader supply-chain disruptions from the coronavirus that have since hit businesses dependent on shipments from China.

The Commerce Department said Friday that the divide between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad dropped 6.7% in January to $45.3 billion. The median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg called for a gap of $46.1 billion. The U.S. typically runs a deficit in merchandise trade and a surplus in services.

Exports of goods and services slipped 0.4% to $208.6 billion in January, with declines in civilian aircraft and oil. Imports dropped 1.6% to $253.9 billion, led by drops in nonmonetary gold, autos and capital goods.

President Donald Trump campaigned against America's persistent trade deficits -- especially the vast gap with China -- calling them the result of abusive practices by U.S. trading partners and bad trade agreements negotiated by his predecessors. He has imposed tariffs on $360 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing's trade policies. And he pushed through a revamped North American trade agreement meant to bring manufacturing back to the United States.

Last year, the U.S. trade deficit dropped for the first time in six years.

Exports of civilian aircraft, which can bounce around from month to month, dropped sharply in January. Exports of U.S. soybeans shot up 27.4%. As part of an interim trade deal signed in January, China agreed to step up purchases of U.S. soybeans and other agricultural products.

Still, the January gap in the trade of goods with China rose 5.1% in January to $26.1 billion. Imports from China declined 5.5% to the lowest level since 2010, and exports rose slightly. The figures tend to be more volatile in the first two months of the year because of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The report offers insight into the early impact of the phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China in mid-January, while largely preceding the hit from the coronavirus that curtailed activity in China.

The January trade gap fell 12.3% with Mexico and 44.2% with Canada.

The United States ran a $21.7 billion surplus in the global trade of services such as banking and education in January, bolstered by a record $72.2 billion in services exports. But it recorded a $67 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as cars and appliances.

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman of The Associated Press and by Jeff Kearns, Reade Pickert and Chris Middleton of Bloomberg News.

Business on 03/07/2020