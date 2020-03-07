Charges filed in government data theft

A former acting inspector general for the Department of Homeland Security and a subordinate have been charged with stealing government software and databases containing personal data on more than 250,000 government employees, the Justice Department said.

Charles Edwards, 59, of Sandy Spring, Md., and Murali Yamazula Venkata, 54, of Aldie, Va., were indicted in Washington on 16 counts, including conspiracy to commit theft of government property and to defraud the United States, theft of government property, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, the Justice Department said. Venkata also was charged with destroying records.

Prosecutors alleged that from October 2014 to April 2017, Edwards, Venkata and others conspired to steal proprietary information from the Homeland Security inspector general's office so Edwards' company, Delta Business Solutions, could sell an enhanced version to the Agriculture Department.

Edwards left the department in December 2013 but continued "to leverage his relationship with Venkata" and other employees, the government alleged.

The data theft affected the personal information of Homeland Security and Postal Service employees, the government said. The indictment is part of an ongoing investigation by the department and Postal Service inspectors general and was announced by the two agencies, the Justice Department and the U.S. attorney's office for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting the case.

Attorneys for Edwards and Venkata could not immediately be reached for comment.

File ordered released in Park Police suit

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- A federal magistrate on Friday sharply criticized the government for refusing to turn over its investigative file in the death of a Virginia man shot by U.S. Park Police.

The file is sought by the family of Bijan Ghaisar, who died in 2017 after he was shot by Park Police officers at the conclusion of a stop-and-go chase on the George Washington Parkway.

Ghaisar's family is suing the government and the officers in federal court in Alexandria. Family members have been frustrated by the slow pace of the federal investigation and what they see as stonewalling to cover up an illegal shooting.

At a hearing Friday, U.S. Magistrate Ivan Davis said the government had no right to withhold the file from the Ghaisar family's lawyers. He ordered the government to turn over the entire file by next Friday.

Government lawyers said they have been delayed in turning over the file because the material in the file is sensitive and voluminous.

The U.S. attorney's office in Washington decided in November that it would not seek criminal charges against the two officers, Lucas Vinyard and Alejandro Amaya.

170 seized weapons tied to 1 pawnshop

CLAYTON, Mo. -- More than 170 firearms seized or recovered by police over an eight-month period last year were purchased from a single St. Louis-area pawnshop, federal authorities said in announcing charges against three men connected to the shop.

Carlos Jones, 31, Robert Thornton, 36, and Steven Johnson, 44, were charged Thursday with unlawful transfer of firearm to a convicted felon and making false statements on firearm records. All three men worked at Piazza Jewelry and Pawn in Overland, a St. Louis suburb.

The federal complaint said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced 170 seized and recovered guns to sales at the pawn shop, with 102 of those guns recovered in the city of St. Louis. ATF Special Agent Chad Foreman wrote in an affidavit released Thursday that six guns were used in homicides, four in robberies, 20 in weapons offenses and in 36 cases where a prohibited person was in possession of a firearm.

ATF agents conducted an undercover investigation which revealed guns were often sold to "straw" purchasers who then provided the firearms to others, the criminal complaint alleged.

Latent TB found in Michigan lab workers

DETROIT -- Five people who worked in a Michigan wildlife disease lab have been diagnosed with a latent form of tuberculosis, a spokesman said Friday.

The state Department of Natural Resources' lab processes thousands of deer heads during the annual hunting season to check for chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is an illness caused by bacteria that attack the lungs. It can be fatal, although a latent form shows no symptoms, doesn't make people feel sick and is not contagious, according to federal health experts. It typically involves treatment to prevent full-blown tuberculosis.

The department learned about the infections last year, spokesman Ed Golder said.

Golder said the "working assumption" is that the workers got TB from infected deer "but we can't say for sure." Bovine tuberculosis is most commonly found in cattle and animals such as bison, elk and deer. At least 150 Michigan deer have tested positive for the illness since 2014, according to the department.

