United to pause flight at Highfill

Falling demand for airline travel because of the coronavirus outbreak has cost Northwest Arkansas National Airport a daily United Airlines route.

The decision to temporarily suspend flights between Northwest Arkansas National and San Francisco was among a series of measures United took to offset the drop in demand for air travel as a result of the worldwide spread of the virus.

In addition to cutting flights from some cities, the airline is instituting frequency reductions on most routes and changing aircraft sizes on certain routes to adjust for the schedule reductions.

United will suspend the Northwest Arkansas National-San Francisco flight starting on April 1, said Alex English, a spokeswoman for Northwest Arkansas National. The suspension is scheduled to end Oct. 1, she said.

The flight suspension was instituted as multinational companies, including Walmart Inc. in Bentonville, are tightening guidelines for employee travel.

Walmart executives canceled a meeting next week in Dallas and expects its new travel restrictions for employees to be in place through April.

As a result, Northwest Arkansas National expects to take a hit in its passenger totals, which has seen robust growth in recent years. In January, 135,708 passengers went through the Highfill airport, an 18.9% jump over the same month in 2019.

"We're not exactly sure what the numbers will look like since it's so early on right now," English said. "But our airport is majority business travel so it will have some type of impact on us. We're not exactly [certain] how big or how small that impact will be at this point."

The cutbacks by United and other airlines so far hasn't affected flights at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock, said Shane Carter, spokesman for the airport, the state's largest.

He was unable to say whether there was a noticeable drop in passenger traffic.

"I don't have any information on that to provide so it would just be purely speculation," Carter said.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings rose 51 cents, or 1%, to close Friday at $52.10. The shares have traded between $48.27 and $96.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Business on 03/07/2020