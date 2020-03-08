Bella Vista POA golf schedule complete

The 2020 golf tournament schedule is complete and it will be another busy year on the golf courses, Pro Alex Sanford of the Highlands Golf Course said. Although it might be possible to fit in a tournament sponsored by a local nonprofit group or even a local business, the Property Owners Association tournaments are all scheduled.

There are some new tournaments and some returning by popular demand, Sanford said. For example, the Couples Spring Mixer, on May 15-17 at the Bella Vista Country Club, is one the members wanted back. It's a mixed-format tournament and teams must be made up of one woman and one man. A cocktail party on Friday and lunch on both Saturday and Sunday is included.

The Shot In The Dark tournament premiered last year and everyone enjoyed it, Sanford said. Proceeds go to the high school teams that use the Highlands, he said.

It's a nine-hole tournament beginning after dark, probably around 8:30, he said. Some special equipment -- glow-in-the-dark balls and accessories to mark the hole and some yardage signs are involved.

The tournament begins with a cookout and happy hour beginning at 6 p.m. Music will help make the atmosphere festive. Shot In The Dark will be held at the Highlands on April 17 and, since it's a nine-hole tournament, the number of golfers is limited.

New this year is the Superintendents' Revenge on Dogwood on Sept. 19. It hasn't been attempted in Bella Vista, but Sanford has seen the same type of tournaments on other courses.

"It's just a fun, goofy atmosphere," he said. The superintendents make the course as difficult as possible by moving the holes and the tee boxes to any slope available. They might even leave a hose or a tractor blocking a hole.

A Parent-Child two-person scramble is planned for Aug. 8 on Brittany. Parents with more than one young golfer can play with more than one child, Sanford said. They have a system in mind. The children must be between 6 and 17.

Another tournament planned for Brittany will take place on July 10. It's a Par 3 Palooza Scramble and it should remind people that Brittany can be played as a par three course.

Other POA tournaments are returning, including the popular All In The Family tournament on July 25 and the Men's and Senior Men's Club Championships.

This year, three courses have their own volunteer group holding tournaments to raise money for the courses. On May 2, the Lads & Lassies tournament takes place on Scotsdale. On July 4, the Friends of Highlands will raise funds for the Highlands. On Sept. 7, Friends of Dogwood/Brittany will hold a tournament for both Dogwood and Brittany.

The only professional tournament on the books is the Cooper Communities NWA Classic Pro-Am at the Country Club beginning June 23.

Many other weekends will be busy with fundraisers for groups that range from Sharing and Caring, which works to brighten the holidays of local children, to the animal shelter. The Cancer Challenge will be returning, along with the Rally in Pink for breast cancer and tournaments to raise funds for prostate cancer and Alzheimer's.

Registration forms for many of the POA tournaments are available in the pro shops and more information can be found on the website, bellavistapoa.com/thingstodo/golf/tournaments/.

NW News on 03/08/2020