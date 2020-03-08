Bella Vista Property Owners approve Metfield Connector

BELLA VISTA -- The Property Owners Association board passed a licensing agreement allowing the Metfield Connection to go forward with one new amendment.

The amendment will make it explicitk the association won't pay any additional maintenance on the 3-mile paved trail -- fulfilling a promise made during the assessment campaign.

The city approved the licensing agreement in January and will now have to approve the amendment. The amendment will be ready for a vote next month. A different amendment allowing certain electronic bicycles on the trails was approved.

Two board members voted against approving the agreement. Jerry Hover repeated some of the objections he made at a recent work session. He would like to see the trail comply with the Americans with Disability Act, and there is one section of trail too steep to comply. The slope may make the trail dangerous for young children on bicycles, he said.

Other board members pointed out Metfield Connection extends the 40-mile Razorback Greenway which not ADA compliant.

Hover offered a motion to amend the agreement to make the trail ADA compliant, but it died due to a lack of a second.

Board member Steve McKee asked to postpone the vote until research could be done on the possibility of moving the path to the other side of Euston Road, away from the Brittany Golf Course. He also pointed out since the agreement will not allow the association to restrict use of the trail, there will be no way to close Blowing Springs Park for private events.

In the past, the park has been closed for events such as weddings.

Jim Abrahamson pointed out much of the proposed path is in city right of way, so maintenance is already the city's responsibility. The section passing through Blowing Springs Park is maintained by the association's Recreation Department. There may not be much additional maintenance.

The board moved to approve the plan for trailheads on common property. Tom Judson, association general manager, said the trailheads will be necessary to keep trail users from parking on the street. Some were placed in established parking lots, but some will be new construction.

The board also passed a new budget including the assessment increase that began March 1. In October, two budgets were developed while an assessment election was being held. That assessment didn't pass, so the board adopted a budget it called the "fail" budget based on the assessment numbers without an increase. A second assessment election was held and a second assessment proposal was approved. Association staff updated the "pass" budget.

A few things have changed since the "pass" budget was developed, necessitating the update, Judson said. First, the new assessment income is only 10 months' worth. Also, the cost of officially closing the westside stump dump is now known. It will cost $187,000. The bridge on Berksdale damaged by high water received some further damage and needs to be removed. The cost is estimated at $66,000.

Two capital projects were added. Repair for the area around two bridges on Scotsdale will cost $151,500 and a replacement pump on Berksdale will cost $17,750.

To make up for the extra expenses, some capital projects were removed from the original pass budget. The projects include pickleball courts, replacing the small dog park, the proposed archery range, a rental boat and a rotary mower.

The budget is very lean, Judson said, but it includes money to repay the loan from the Water Department and to pay some legal fees for the Trafalgar Road fire. There's also a plan to put $140,000 back into reserve.

The board also voted to approve the new fee schedule which promised during the assessment election. It was put in place for three years, ending February 2023. The new schedule makes several amenities free for members who have an activity card.

Finally, the board approved a new regulation affecting wake boats. The Lakes Committee has been discussing wake boats for at least two years, Judson said, and will probably continue even with the new regulations.

Homeowners around the three larger lakes where wake boats are allowed have complained the larger wakes damage property and put swimmers at risk. The new regulation will require wake boats to remain 200 feet from recreation areas, docks, floats, other boats and the shoreline. Also, the wake must be directed away from the shoreline.

