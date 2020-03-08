Belmont's Grayson Murphy (2) moves around Murray State's KJ Williams (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Ohio Valley Conference men's tournament Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Evansville, Ind. (AP Photo/Daniel R. Patmore)

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

BELMONT 76,

MURRAY STATE 75

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Tyler Scanlon scored 17 points including a layup with three seconds remaining to give top-seeded Belmont a victory over second-seeded Murray State in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament.

Belmont (26-7) won its third OVC conference tournament and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Nick Muszynski scored 25 points to lead the Bruins, and was named the tournament MVP. Adam Kunkel added 16 points and Grayson Murphy had 10.

Tevin Brown scored 17 points for Murray State (23-9). Demond Robinson had 14 points.

Brown hit two free throws to put the Racers up 75-74 with 11.5 seconds to play. Following timeouts from both teams, Kunkel passed the ball to Scanlon cutting under the basket for the game winner.

Belmont's biggest lead was eight points while Murray State had their biggest lead with seven. There were eight lead changes and seven ties. Belmont had a 48-38 advantage in points scored in the paint.

It was a physical, fast-paced, and close game from the opening tip. Belmont lead 25-17 with 6:33 remaining in the first half, but the Racers answered with a 14-3 run. Brown scored on a three-point play to give Murray State its first lead, 31-28 with 1:52 remaining in the first half.

A basket from Muszynski and a Kunkel three-pointer gave Belmont a 33-32 advantage at the break.

Sports on 03/08/2020