Best-sellers
Fiction
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survives alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.
AMERICAN DIRT by Jeanine Cummins. A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.
THE SILENT PATIENT by Alex Michaelides. Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.
ONE MINUTE OUT by Mark Greaney. The ninth book in the Gray Man series. Court Gentry tries to stop the head of a group trafficking women and children.
GOLDEN IN DEATH by J.D. Robb. The 50th book of the In Death series. Eve Dallas seeks the sender of packages that give off toxic airborne fumes.
THE DUTCH HOUSE by Ann Patchett. A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.
SUCH A FUN AGE by Kiley Reid. Tumult ensues when Alix Chamberlain's babysitter is mistakenly accused of kidnapping her charge.
A LONG PETAL OF THE SEA by Isabel Allende. A young pregnant widow and an Army doctor take a ship to Chile to escape the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War.
THE GUARDIANS by John Grisham. Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful conviction case.
THE GIVER OF STARS by Jojo Moyes. In Depression-era Kentucky, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books.
Nonfiction
THE MAMBA MENTALITY by Kobe Bryant. Various skills and techniques used on the basketball court by the late Los Angeles Lakers player.
DARK TOWERS by David Enrich. The New York Times finance editor traces the history and illicit dealings of Deutsche Bank.
OPEN BOOK by Jessica Simpson with Kevin Carr O'Leary. The singer, actress and fashion designer discloses times of success, trauma and addiction.
A VERY STABLE GENIUS by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists use firsthand accounts to chart patterns of behavior within the Trump administration.
UN-TRUMPING AMERICA by Dan Pfeiffer. A former senior adviser to President Obama offers suggestions for Democrats.
UNTIL THE END OF TIME by Brian Greene. A physicist gives an overview of how we got here, where we are and directions we might go.
PROFILES IN CORRUPTION by Peter Schweizer. The author of Clinton Cash gives his evaluations of members of the Democratic Party.
EDUCATED by Tara Westover. The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.
BECOMING by Michelle Obama. The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.
TALKING TO STRANGERS by Malcolm Gladwell. Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.
Paperback fiction
LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE by Celeste Ng.
THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ by Heather Morris.
THE OUTSIDER by Stephen King.
BEFORE WE WERE YOURS by Lisa Wingate.
NORMAL PEOPLE by Sally Rooney.
Paperback nonfiction
ON TYRANNY by Timothy Snyder.
JUST MERCY by Bryan Stevenson.
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.
WHITE FRAGILITY by Robin DiAngelo.
Source: The New York Times
Editorial on 03/08/2020
Print Headline: Best-sellers