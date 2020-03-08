Best-sellers

Fiction

WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens. In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survives alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

AMERICAN DIRT by Jeanine Cummins. A bookseller flees Mexico for the United States with her son while pursued by the head of a drug cartel.

THE SILENT PATIENT by Alex Michaelides. Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

ONE MINUTE OUT by Mark Greaney. The ninth book in the Gray Man series. Court Gentry tries to stop the head of a group trafficking women and children.

GOLDEN IN DEATH by J.D. Robb. The 50th book of the In Death series. Eve Dallas seeks the sender of packages that give off toxic airborne fumes.

THE DUTCH HOUSE by Ann Patchett. A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

SUCH A FUN AGE by Kiley Reid. Tumult ensues when Alix Chamberlain's babysitter is mistakenly accused of kidnapping her charge.

A LONG PETAL OF THE SEA by Isabel Allende. A young pregnant widow and an Army doctor take a ship to Chile to escape the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War.

THE GUARDIANS by John Grisham. Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful conviction case.