The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 120 Ottenheimer, commercial, Carmen Presley, 12:05 a.m. March 3, 2020, property valued at $11.

72204

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Ralfena Howard, 8 a.m. Feb. 29, 2020, property valued at $160.

• 1202 S. Taylor St., residential, Jason Crowley, 3:40 p.m. March 1, 2020, property value unknown.

72205

• 3112 W. Capitol Ave., residential, Berice Johnson Jr., 8 a.m. March 2, 2020, property valued at $661.

• 307 N. Plaza Drive, residential, Mark Barnes, 3 p.m. March 2, 2020, property valued at $250.

72206

• 2015 W. 31st St., residential, Jessica Trotter, 9:35 p.m. Feb. 27, 2020, property valued at $1,219.

• 12908 Quail Creek Road, residential, Charles Simpson, noon Feb. 23, 2020. property valued at $500.

• 1914 W. 29th St., residential, Anthony Mayfield, 6:20 a.m. March 2, 2020, property valued at $570.

72207

• 1919 Georgia Ave., residential, James Jackson, 6 p.m. March 1, 2020, property value unknown.

72209

• 3706 Harper Road, residential, Martha Mendoza, 5:58 p.m. Feb. 27, 2020, property valued at $650.

• 4 Dreher Ct., residential, Mary Nitson, 12:20 p.m. Feb. 28, 2020, property valued at $200.

• 8925 Gardner Road, commercial, By Faith Ministries, 9:55 a.m. March 2, 2020, property value unknown.

• 8208 Keats Drive, residential, Bessie Stewart, 8 a.m. March 2, 2020, property value unknown.

• 7700 Baseline Road, commercial, Sterling Powers, 11:30 p.m. March 2, 2020, property value unknown.

• 5602 W. 60th St., residential, Victoria Thomas, 8:26 p.m. March 4, 2020, property valued at $500.

72227

• 1420 Breckenridge Drive, residential, Cordradara Bradley, 4 p.m. Feb. 28, 2020, property valued at $2,801.

