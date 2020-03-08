Cafe strays from usual offerings

FAYETTEVILLE -- Good Dog Cafe, a dining spot for people and their canines, has started offering beer and wine to its human clientele, and plans to add to its romp and play space for dogs.

The dog-centric cafe already offers a large off-leash area.

Its plans are part of several new offerings, including expanded hours; entertainment in the form of bands, comedians and movie nights; and a little more parking.

Lena Davis of Farmington plays fetch with her dog Viktor (left) at Good Dog Cafe in Fayetteville. The dog-centric cafe recently began serving beer and wine.

Good Dog Cafe opened in April in south Fayetteville, the brainchild of Micah and Tryphina Szabo. The cafe is in a renovated home, painted bright orange and screened by a tall privacy fence that includes clear portholes where dogs can peek out.

The cafe serves breakfast and lunch, along with coffee and espresso, and sells pet gear and pet-themed merchandise. It also has a fenced, off-leash area that's nearly a third of an acre and includes agility obstacles and shady spots for pooch lounging. The beer selection includes Arkansas craft offerings from Fossil Cove in Fayetteville and Little Rock-based Lost Forty.

"It was the obvious next step," Micah Szabo said recently about the expansion plans.

The Szabos have always been dog people. They started the business on a whim but have found a lot of demand among customers who often say they have never taken their pets to a dog park or even allowed their animals to run off-leash. The Szabos' project is self-funded, and they don't have partners.

"It was like the idea just hit, and we ran with it," Micah Szabo said.

It's unclear how many eateries or bars in Arkansas cater to dog owners and have off-leash play areas, but they are rare. Bark Bar in Little Rock is the state's first indoor and outdoor, off-leash dog play area and bar. It opened in 2017.

Pet travel and lifestyle website bringfido.com, which links pet owners and pet-friendly places, lists more than 1,600 pet-friendly restaurants across Arkansas. Those operations typically welcome leashed dogs in designated areas, usually on patios.

Total spending in the pet industry was estimated at $75.38 billion for 2019, according to a study by American Pet Products Association, a nonprofit trade group. The association's National Pet Owners Survey indicates that 84.9 million households, or about 67% of the U.S. population, own a pet, up from 56% in 1988, the first year of the survey. Of those, 63.4 million households own dogs.

Steven Feldman, executive director of the Human-Animal Bond Research Institute -- a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit research and education organization -- said there's been a change over recent years in how people think about animals and animals' place in society. He said today many people take their pets into consideration when deciding where to live, work, play and spend their money.

"And you're seeing the marketplace respond to that," Feldman said.

He said millennials -- typically people born between the early 1980s to the mid-1990s -- are particularly passionate about their pets, especially dogs, and they are a key target audience for businesses.

"They really are their furry children," Feldman said of millennials' dogs.

Erin Ballinger, destinations editor for bringfido.com, said spots like Good Dog Cafe are popular and springing up around the country. She said many have bar elements or coffeehouse setups that offer relaxed vibes to encourage people and their dogs to hang out with friends. She said the establishments' entertainment options vary greatly, from offering live music to Valentine's Day-themed activities.

In the age of online friendships, she said, "dogs can act as icebreakers in social situations." They can be common topics of discussion during encounters in dog parks, dog-friendly restaurants and bars, and thus help people widen their social circles and make new friends, Ballinger said.

Micah Szabo said his cafe has one thing that most coffee shops today don't -- dogs -- built-in reasons not to stare blankly at phones or computer screens.

"We very rarely see people with their faces in their screens," he said.

