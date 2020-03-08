Class 1A state boys roundups

CLASS 1ASTATE TOURNAMENT

NEVADA 66,

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 42

The Blue Jays will get a shot at redemption after blowing past the Warhawks in the semifinals.

Keyonte Coleman scored 21 points and Javontae Person had 12 for Nevada (33-6), which lost in the championship game to Izard County a year ago. Jared Todd finished with 10 points for the Blue Jays, who led 29-22 at halftime but scored 24 points in the third quarter en route to a rout.

Wesley Booker ended with 13 points and Carter Smothers added 12 for Mount Vernon-Enola (29-9).

IZARD COUNTY 55, KIRBY 52

Justus Cooper came up huge with 28 points as the defending champs survived.

Noah Everett had eight points for Izard County (38-5), which never could break free from the Trojans but made enough plays over the final two minutes to win.

Christian Miller scored 18 points and Ryan Franks had 11 for Kirby (37-4). Carter Turner followed with 10.

