Class 1A state tournament

KIRBY 67, ALPENA 33

An 18-6 first-quarter paved the way for a Lady Trojans' blowout in the semifinals.

McKenzie Jones scored 17 of her 29 points in the second half for Kirby (38-5), which has won 17 games in a row and was never in any danger Saturday. The Lady Trojans led 33-17 and 47-29 after the third quarter. Gigi Davis and Jace Mount had 11 points apiece for Kirby.

Alex Hill had 11 points and Desi Deitrich ended with 10 for Alpena (30-8).

VIOLA 60,WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 56

Sami McCandlis scored 19 points and A.J. McCandlis had 17, with nine coming in the fourth quarter, to power the Lady Longhorns to the title game.

Bradyn Fierce added 12 points for Viola (39-2), which held off a closing rally from the Lady Eagles.

Kamryn Sutterfield finished with 21 points for West Side Greers Ferry (32-10), which trailed trailed 42-37 early in the fourth quarter. Alex Southerland had 11 points and Ashtyn Knapp ended with 10.

