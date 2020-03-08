Creighton earns share of Big East title

Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski (right) drives past Seton Hall’s Myles Powell during the second half Saturday in Omaha, Neb. Zegarowski scored 24 points as Creighton won 77-60. (AP/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. -- This wasn't the year anyone, including Creighton's coaches and players, would have expected a Big East championship banner hung at CHI Health Center.

They were picked seventh in the conference, and they lost two projected starters to injuries before the season opener.

Yet there the No. 11 Bluejays were Saturday, the players mobbed by court-storming students after a 77-60 victory over No. 8 Seton Hall. Moments later, the banner was unfurled from the rafters on the north end of the arena.

"Did we think it was possible? We knew it was going to be hard. Did we know the league was going to be this good? Probably not at that time," Coach Greg McDermott said. "So to be sitting in this situation is incredible. When a group of people come together and they believe in each other and they have each other's back, and when they don't care who gets the credit, there are a lot of things that are possible."

Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his three-pointers and finished with 23 points as the Bluejays (24-7, 13-5) claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. They joined the Big East the next season.

Creighton, Seton Hall and Villanova all went 13-5 in the conference. The Bluejays have won 11 of their last 13 games and, because they swept the season series against the Pirates, will be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament.

The Bluejays finished the game on a 21-6 run, with the sellout crowd of more than 18,000 growing louder as the clock wound down.

"That was a game for the ages against a very good opponent," McDermott said.

Seeing the court storming and championship banner left Seton Hall Coach Kevin Willard feeling a bit blue for his players.

"I think my biggest emotion is the fact that those 13 kids in the locker room didn't get to do the same thing," Willard said.

"Nothing's going to take away from the accomplishment that we won a regular-season championship, too. They're all down and disappointed and feeling down, which is normal, but at the same time you have a court storming and hanging a banner."

NO. 1 KANSAS 66,

TEXAS TECH 62

LUBBOCK, Texas -- No. 1 Kansas wrapped up its outright Big 12 Conference regular-season title, beating Texas Tech behind Udoka Azubuike's 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Devon Dotson had 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 12 for the Jayhawks (28-3, 17-1), the Big 12's first champion in a decade with only one loss in league play. Kansas was 15-1 in 2009-10, two seasons before the Big 12 expanded to an 18-game schedule.

Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9), last year's national runner-up after sharing the Big 12 title with Kansas State, had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left. But Davide Moretti, who made a three-pointer only seconds earlier, missed another one from long range. The Red Raiders guard fell to the floor after contact with Marcus Garrett, but no foul was called.

NO. 3 DAYTON 76,

GEORGE WASHINGTON 51

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Obi Toppin had 27 points and No. 3 Dayton rolled past George Washington to finish the regular season with its school-record 29th victory.

The Flyers (29-2, 18-0 Atlantic 10) won their 20th consecutive game to tie a record set by the 1951-52 team. They went unbeaten at home and in true road games. Their only losses were at neutral sites.

Jalen Crutcher added 21 points on 5-for-8 shooting from three-point range for Dayton. Trey Landers had 10 rebounds.

WEST VIRGINIA 76,

NO. 4 BAYLOR 64

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points, freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and West Virginia used a big second-half run to beat No. 4 Baylor, denying the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 regular-season championship.

Baylor (26-4, 15-3) went more than eight minutes without a field goal midway through the second half to take themselves out of contention and hand the championship to top-ranked Kansas.

NO. 7 FLORIDA STATE 80,

BOSTON COLLEGE 62

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and No. 7 Florida State won its first ACC regular-season title in school history with a victory over Boston College.

Dominik Olejniczak added a season-high 14 points as the Seminoles (26-5, 16-4) had a banner ready to celebrate their accomplishment, which was secured with Virginia's victory over No. 10 Louisville. FSU will be the No. 1 seed in next week's ACC Tournament and will look to claim its first championship since 2012.

NO. 22 VIRGINIA 57,

NO. 10 LOUISVILLE 54

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a three-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point second half lead to beat No. 10 Louisville.

The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 ACC) won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved into a tie with the Cardinals for second place in the league standings.

Mamadi Diakite added 17 points and eight rebounds for Virginia in his final game at John Paul Jones Arena. Jay Huff scored 11 points and blocked a shot from in close by Steven Enoch with 51 seconds and grabbed the rebound.

NO. 12 DUKE 89,

NORTH CAROLINA 76

DURHAM, N.C. -- Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while graduate reserve Justin Robinson offered a huge spark to help 12th-ranked Duke beat rival North Carolina in the regular-season finale.

Robinson -- the son of retired NBA great David Robinson -- matched career highs with 13 points and six rebounds to go with a career-best four blocks for the Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5 ACC). They never trailed in this one but didn't put away the Tar Heels until the final six minutes.

NO. 14 VILLANOVA 70,

GEORGETOWN 69

WASHINGTON -- Jermaine Samuels had a three-point play with 5.6 seconds left as No. 14 Villanova survived a late scare to defeat Georgetown.

Samuels was fouled on a drive by Georgetown's Jamorko Pickett and Qudus Wahab blocked the shot.

After a video review, the basket counted and Samuels made the subsequent free throw to put the Wildcats up by one.

Georgetown's Terrell Allen got up a shot at the buzzer, but it clanged off the backboard as Villanova ended the game on a 5-0 run.

NORTHWESTERN 80,

NO. 20 PENN STATE 69

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Miller Kopp scored 21 points, and Northwestern beat No. 20 Penn State.

Penn State (21-10, 11-9) came in looking to head into the Big Ten Tournament on a winning note, only to stumble against one of the worst teams in the conference and lose for the fifth time in six games. Northwestern (8-22, 3-17) beat a ranked team for the first time since knocking off No. 20 Michigan on Feb. 6, 2018.

NO. 24 WISCONSIN 60,

INDIANA 56

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and No. 24 Wisconsin held Indiana to just one basket over the final 10 minutes, rallying for a victory and clinching at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Micah Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (21-10, 14-6), which has won eight straight. Now the Badgers must wait until today to see if No. 9 Maryland and No. 15 Michigan State remain tied atop the conference standings.

Sports on 03/08/2020