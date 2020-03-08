Defensive target leaves Arkansas with Hogs on top

Arkansas defensive target Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan had a good vibe about Arkansas before Saturday’s visit and he left with the Hogs as his leader.

"Top of the list at the moment, I can say that,” he said. “Who else is on the list? I'd say Iowa State and Kansas State. I'll be taking a visit to KU, actually on the 21st of this month, then Iowa State on April 10-11.”

Hamilton-Jordan, 6-0, 203 pounds, of Kansas City Lincoln College Prep has scholarship offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State and Tulsa.

He said his visit to Fayetteville was different because of his time with Coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

“From the time I got here to the time I left,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “Coach walked me out the door. I had one-on-one conversations with Coach Sam Pittman and Coach (Odom). They really want me here and they said I'm the guy. I play outside linebacker, but if I come here I'll be a safety. He said they run a 3-3-5.”

The coaches told him of the depth chart.

“He said they'll have four safeties the first day of spring practice, and with me playing safety I'd get on the field faster,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “I'm going to graduate in December, so he said he needs me here. So, I liked the visit.”

He recorded 150 tackles, 18 for loss, 5 sacks, forced a fumble and had an interception as a junior. Pittman and Odom are hoping to hear a short sentence from him.

“I'll tell you seven words they want me to say: 'Coach, I want to be a Razorback,'” Hamilton-Jordan said. “Those are the seven words they want me to say, and after today, I'm thinking about it. This will possibly be my first official visit -- I'll have to set that up, but I want to do it. I want to set an official visit."

Hamilton-Jordan revealed how he reacted to the seven word request.

"I said I know two of them,” he said. “They laughed. I can see myself here now, though, after today. I think it's for me, I think it is.”