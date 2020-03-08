Fayetteville to hold two input sessions for Midtown Trail design

Traffic flows through the intersection of Interstate 49 and Porter Road in November in Fayetteville. Two public input sessions will be held this week to help shape the design of the planned Midtown Trail corridor. (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Residents will have two chances this week to influence the design of a major east-west trail proposed through the middle of town.

The Midtown Trail will start at Porter Road and Deane Street, cross the Razorback Greenway and end at Poplar Street and College Avenue. The mostly flat route is intended to better connect neighborhoods near Interstate 49 and links to Gregory Park and Woodland Junior High School, according to a news release from the city.

A drop-in workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The feedback and a second chance to offer comments will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Both events will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1021 W. Sycamore St.

The public also can go to the city's online portal at fayetteville-ar.gov/speakup to provide input. The city's trails coordinator, Matt Mihalevich, can be reached by phone at 444-3416 or mmihalevich@fayetteville-ar.gov.

The project was included in the city's mobility plan adopted in 2018. The project is made possible through bond issues voters approved in April. It also will include street and drainage improvements. Estimated cost is $8.2 million.

