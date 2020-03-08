Fire inspector Bowman retires after 31 years

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Fire Chief Steve Sims (left) presents fire inspector Gary Bowman with his helmet during Bowman's retirement reception.

BELLA VISTA -- Gary Bowman, who's been with the Bella Vista Fire Department more than three decades, punched out and started his retirement last Friday afternoon.

"Been a long road but it's been a good one," he said.

The years at the department have been enjoyable, he said, and he's watched it grow under excellent leadership.

Bowman said he was especially glad to see other fire department retirees at his retirement reception.

Fire Chief Steve Sims said Bowman started volunteering in 1988 and they worked together before Bowman became full time.

"Gary's a great guy ... he's done a lot of great things," he said, noting Bowman has done a great deal for the department -- including helping to generate the original emergency access plan the fire department uses to access golf courses in the event of an on-course emergency.

Mayor Peter Christie said that Bowman is officially leaving the department but will continue working for it as a contractor.

NW News on 03/08/2020