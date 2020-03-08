Greek efforts push back migrants

EDIRNE, Turkey -- A group of migrants on Saturday tried to pull down a fence to break through the border into Greece while others hurled rocks at Greek police. Greek authorities responded, firing volleys of tear gas at the men.

At least two migrants were injured in the latest clash between Greek police and migrants gathered on the Turkish side of a border crossing near the Greek village of Kastanies. As in confrontations last week, officers in Greece fired tear gas to impede the crowd and Turkish police fired tear gas back at their Greek counterparts.

Groups of mostly young men tied ropes onto the fence to tear it down. Some shouted "Allah is Great" while others shouted "open the border."

It was not immediately clear what caused the two migrants' injuries. A Greek government official said the tear gas and water cannons were used for "deterrence" purposes.

Thousands of migrants headed for Turkey's land border with Greece after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government said last week that it would no longer prevent migrants and refugees from crossing over to European Union territory. Greece deployed riot police and border guards to repel people trying to enter the country from the sea or by land.

Erdogan plans to be in Brussels on Monday for a one-day working visit. A statement from his office did not specify where he would be during his visit or the reason why he's heading to the EU's headquarters.

The announcement came hours after EU foreign ministers meeting Friday in Croatia criticized Turkey, saying it was using the migrants' desperation "for political purposes."

In a statement Saturday, the Greek government said that around 600 people, aided by Turkish army and military police, threw tear gas at the Greek side of the border overnight. It also said there were several attempts to breach the border fence, and fires were lit in an attempt to damage the barrier.

"Attempts at illegal entry into Greek territory were prevented by Greek forces, which repaired the fence and used sirens and loudspeakers," the statement read.

Thousands of people have slept in makeshift camps near the border since the Turkish government said they were free to go, waiting for the opportunity to cut over to Greece.

Another man who identified himself as being from Syria's Idlib said he was camped out in western Turkey both to get away from the war at home and to make a new life for his family in Europe or Canada after crossing through the border gate.

Erdogan announced last week that Turkey, which already houses more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, would no longer be Europe's gatekeeper.

The move alarmed EU countries, which are still dealing with the political fallout from a wave of mass migration five years ago. Erdogan has demanded that Europe shoulder more of the burden of caring for refugees. But the EU insists it is abiding by a 2016 deal in which it gave Turkey billions in refugee aid in return for keeping Europe-bound asylum-seekers in Turkey.

In Berlin on Saturday, about 1,000 people rallied in front of the Interior Ministry urging Germany to take in asylum-seekers stuck at the Greek border. They then marched through the streets downtown behind a banner reading "Europe, don't kill. Open the borders, we have space."

From a slow-moving truck, one of the leaders led a chant in English: "No borders, no nations. Stop deportations."

Greek authorities said they thwarted more than 38,000 attempted border crossings in the past week and arrested 268 people -- only 4% of them Syrians. They reported reported 27 more arrests Saturday, mostly migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Greece has described the situation as a threat to its national security and has suspended asylum applications for a month, saying it will deport new arrivals without registering them. Many migrants have reported crossing into Greece, being beaten by Greek authorities and summarily forced back into Turkey.

A video handed out by the Turkish government on Saturday, purported to show a Greek soldier firing shots toward a barbed-wire fence at the border. The Associated Press was not in the area and could not verify its authenticity.

On Saturday, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu renewed accusations of Greek authorities mistreating migrants.

"Their masks have fallen," he said. "The ruthlessness of those who gave lectures on humanity has become evident."

Information for this article was contributed by Costas Kantouris, Demetris Nellas and David Rising of The Associated Press.

