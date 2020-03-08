Happy birthday. Accept the praise and celebration heaped on you just long enough to appreciate and enjoy, and then quickly get back to work. Your keen mind and your ability to pinpoint the cause of problems (practically and without blame or judgment) will be a spectacular help to individuals, groups and community, as it allows for progress.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The assumption that others are happy leads to wondering why you're not. Lose the whole idea that there's a baseline for happiness you're not meeting. Seek meaning no matter how you are feeling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Realizing that there's more work to be done can feel like a letdown, although it's actually a sign of progress that leaves room for fine-tuning, improving or going back to the drawing board to ask different questions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Accolades often lead to more opportunities, though being awarded can also bring unwanted pressures. You like it best when the award and the achievement are the same thing.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): People who travel often are usually either getting paid to do it or they've made travel a priority in their lives. You want to see new places, and you'll make it happen.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Part of you is having a personal experience, while simultaneously another part of you is dealing with the personal experience you are having. Your awareness of your own multifaceted nature will calm you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There are meaningful victories to be had, and there are also battles unworthy of you. As for the metaphorical war raging on today, it will continue pretty much the same with or without you, your choice.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your worries have been essentially the same for years, an indicator that the usual problem-solving techniques haven't worked and, in fact, might be part of the problem. So, are you ready to get unconventional?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Who should get your time: the one who needs it most? The highest bidder? The one who's the most fun? To vacillate only wastes the moment. You'll decide and go all-in.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): No one can disentangle pain from a meaningful life. Living purposefully will be complicated at times, simple at others and nuanced with joy, beauty, difficulty and relief.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The timing of things would be silly to argue with. The world isn't running late or early. Go with what's happening. Premium opportunities are there for you as you're present to the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There will be freedom in a pen. Write down all of the things that have been bugging you, exciting you or draining you, and you will become immediately lighter.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): However wrong or right you may be about who you think you are, that's the lens through which you see the world. And when you change lenses, you'll see a different world.

