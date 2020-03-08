• Robert Krebs, 82, who spent decades in prison for a series of bank robberies in the 1980s, has been convicted for robbing a credit union in Tucson, Ariz., in 2018, seven months after he was released from prison.

• Allison Hawk, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis circuit attorney's office, said a Pizza Hut worker acted in self-defense when he stabbed a customer several times with a kitchen knife after the customer drew a knife because he was angry over an incorrect order.

• William Helm, a former deputy aviation commissioner in Chicago, was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of bribing, on behalf of a construction company, former Illinois state Sen. Martin Sandoval to support a suburban Chicago road project.

• Demarcus Snead, 21, is charged with kidnapping in Montgomery, Ala., after he grabbed a woman's 1-year-old nephew from in front of her apartment building and drove away with the child, who was later released unharmed, Montgomery police said in a statement.

• Troy Piccaluga, a former pastor at two United Methodist churches in Mississippi, swallowed what appeared to be pills as his guilty verdict in the sexual assault of two girls was being read, and he was treated at a hospital, authorities said, before being placed on suicide watch in jail.

• Larry Arnowitz, 66, a former St. Louis alderman, was indicted on a federal mail fraud charge, accused of using campaign funds to pay for personal expenses, including payments on his mortgage, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

• Prince Jamal "PJ" Ligon was convicted of the fatal shooting more than a year ago of Army Pvt. Keondre Jenkins in an apartment complex outside Fort Campbell, Ky., after the two had argued earlier in the day.

