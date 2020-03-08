JBU announces layoffs, budget reduction

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University laid off 12 employees -- including staff members, professors and administrators -- last week as part of several efforts to trim its operating budget, communications director Julie Gumm said Monday.

The university announced a 5.9 percent reduction in its operating budget Thursday, Gumm said. The measures also included non-personnel budget cuts and cost savings in general insurance, utilities and deferred maintenance and trimming of unfilled positions.

The school had fewer students enroll and live in campus housing than expected last fall and the administration made the changes to the budget to adjust its staffing and operating expenses to reflect current student numbers, she said.

University President Chip Pollard wasn't available for comment Monday, Gumm said.

"Our primary mission is to serve our students well," Kim Hadley, vice president for finance and administration, said in a statement. "As we work diligently to keep JBU's tuition as affordable as possible, we continue to realign our student-to-employee ratio. These were very difficult decisions and we are dedicated to working with the affected employees and providing transitional services."

Including adjunct professors, JBU employs 457 people and the 12 people affected by the layoff represent 2.63 percent of the overall staff, Gumm said. One of the people was eligible for retirement and another eligible for early retirement, she said. Gumm said she doesn't have a breakdown of how many affected were staff members, faculty or administrators, but said the layoffs were "all the way across the board."

Everyone affected received a severance package and outplacement services, Gumm said. Faculty members who had contracts were given the opportunity to finish out there contracts, whether they were one or two years, with the option to leave the job earlier if they found another position, Gumm said.

Payroll is the university's largest operating expense, accounting for 67 percent of the operating budget, while non-payroll expenses account for 33 percent of the budget, Gumm said. The university is making an effort to make sure it has the right size staff for the number of students it serves, she said.

"JBU's mission is to serve our students well as we provide a holistic, Christ-centered education," Gumm said. "The best way to do that is with a proactive, fiscally conservative budgeting process that helps us keep JBU's tuition as affordable as possible for students. This decision was made with that commitment in mind."

Last month, the university announced the lowest percentage rate increase in tuition in 30 years, according to a February press release. Tuition, fees and board will increase 1.93 percent, or $718 next year, to a total cost of $28,288 for students who live off campus and $37,842 for residential students, the release states.

JBU's average enrollment for this year is 1,204 traditional undergraduate students with 784 living in campus housing, down 31 students from the previous year, Gumm said.

Gumm said more students are living in the area and commuting to school compared to previous years. Colleges across the country are facing a trend to lower enrollment rates as fewer students graduate from high school due to reduced birth rates, she said.

JBU ended it's seven-year $125 million capital campaign in September with an announcement the university exceeded its goal and raised $156 million in gifts and pledges. Most of the money raised during the capital campaign is designated for specific one-time expenses such as building projects, academic endowments and scholarships, Gumm said.

