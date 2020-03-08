Jones gets another 30-pointer

Arkansas guard Mason Jones (15) shoots in front of Indiana forward Race Thompson (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- University of Arkansas guard Mason Jones did it again.

Jones, a 6-5 junior, scored 30 points Saturday when Texas A&M beat the Razorbacks 77-69 in Reed Arena.

It was the ninth time Jones scored 30 or more points this season, including seven of the past 12 games.

"I thought he was good," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

Jones fouled out with 1:12 left when he was called for an offensive foul after hitting 9 of 13 shots -- including 8 of 11 three-pointers -- and 4 of 7 free throws.

"It's good, but we lost," Jones said of having another game with 30 or more points. "So it doesn't really mean anything."

The three-pointers were a career high for Jones, surpassing the six he hit against Ole Miss last season.

"Jones is a very talented player," Texas A&M guard Wendell Mitchell said. "He was getting open and knocking down threes."

Jones averaged 23.6 points in 18 SEC games, which leads the conference. He's also leading the SEC with a 22.0 ppg overall scoring average in 30 games.

"He's a hard matchup," Aggies Coach Buzz Williams said of Jones. "Who are you going to guard him with? He can shoot threes, but yet his game is to get fouled. He just causes problems, because you don't know who to guard I'm with."

Jones' career-high this season is 41 points against Tulsa. He scored 40 points in an overtime loss to Auburn.

Technical on Muss

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman was hit with a technical foul by official Wil Howard with 2:15 left after Razorbacks guard Desi Sills was called for a foul and the Aggies were ahead 66-60.

Musselman declined to be specific about what he said to draw the technical.

"I mean, there's no use talking about it," Musselman said. "What are you going to do? Get fined or something?"

Wendell Mitchell hit two free throws resulting from the technical foul, then Quenton Jackson hit 1 of 2 free throws resulting from Sills' foul to push the Aggies' lead to 69-60.

The Razorbacks were called for 29 fouls and had three players -- Sills, Mason Jones and Jalen Harris -- foul out. The Aggies were called for 15 fouls.

"It was very frustrating," Jones said. "The refs kind of took us out [of it] today, but we don't want to give them the blame. There were a lot of missed calls out there and a lot of bad calls, so it it is what it is."

Musselman was called for his second technical foul this season. His first technical was in Arkansas' 82-51 victory over Texas Southern in the season's fourth game Nov. 19.

Hot from line

Arkansas sophomore guard Isaiah Joe hit a school-record 95.6% of his free throws (43 of 45) in SEC games. He was 32 of 32 in the last five games after missing five games while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

Darrell Hawkins (1992) and Pat Bradley (1997) shared the previous Arkansas record for best free-throw shooting in an SEC season at 94.1%. Each hit 32 of 34 attempts.

On the road

Arkansas finished 4-8 in regular-season road games, including 2-7 in SEC play.

The Razorbacks' road victories came at Georgia Tech, Indiana, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Zero for Adrio

Arkansas senior forward Adrio Bailey, who came into Saturday's game averaging 6.7 points, was held scoreless for just the second time in 31 games this season.

Bailey, who was 0 of 3 from the field and didn't attempt a free throw, also was scoreless and shot 0 of 3 without a free throw in the Razorbacks' 82-78 victory at Alabama on Feb. 1.

Vs. Texas A&M

Arkansas has played Texas A&M more than any other opponent and has its most victories against the Aggies.

The Razorbacks lead the series 103-57 after the Aggies won Saturday's game.

The teams split this season with Arkansas winning 69-59 in Walton Arena on Jan. 4. Last season the Razorbacks and Aggies also split, but each team won on the road.

Arkansas is now 38-38 all-time in games played at Texas A&M.

Since the Aggies joined the SEC for the 2012-13 season, Arkansas is 8-6 against Texas A&M.

Aggie match?

Teams are supposed to play better at home, right? But the Aggies have identical records at home and on the road in SEC play.

The Aggies were 5-4 in SEC games in Reed Arena and 5-4 away from home. They won 78-75 at No. 17 Auburn on Wednesday night to hand the Tigers their only loss in Auburn Arena this season.

Sports on 03/08/2020