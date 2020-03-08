Kjerstad's homer gives Arkansas 5-3 win over USA

Heston Kjerstad hit a game-winning home run with two outs in the ninth inning and Arkansas defeated South Alabama 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.

Kjerstad's home run traveled 353 feet to right-center field and gave the No. 10 Razorbacks their second consecutive victory after snapping a five-game losing streak Saturday.

The homer also scored Christian Franklin, who singled with two outs in the ninth to bring Kjerstad to the plate. Franklin's hit was Arkansas' first since the third inning. He had three of the Razorbacks' six hits.

Arkansas closer Zebulon Vermillion pitched three scoreless innings to earn his first win. Vermillion's only base runner came in the seventh inning on a throwing error by shortstop Casey Martin.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against Grand Canyon.

Arkansas 3, South Alabama 3 - Bottom 9th Inning

Christian Franklin's third hit of the game set up Heston Kjerstad's game-winning homer on a 2-2 count with two outs.

Arkansas 3, South Alabama 3 - Middle 9th Inning

Vermillion has now thrown three hitless innings while fanning six. He has thrown 42 pitches, 30 of which have been strikes.

Arkansas 3, South Alabama 3 - End 8th Inning

Robert Moore's one-out walk gave the Razorbacks the potential go ahead run, but Noah Michael got Casey Opitz to line out to right. The Razorbacks have been held hitless since the fourth inning and only have four hits on the day.

Arkansas 3, South Alabama 3 - Middle 8th Inning

Vermillion is strong again in the eighth and has retired six of the seven batters he has faced today.

Arkansas 3, South Alabama 3 - End 7th Inning

Vermillion worked around a Casey Martin error to keep it deadlocked.

Arkansas went 1-2-3 as we head to the eighth.

Arkansas 3, South Alabama 3 - End 6th Inning

Braydon Webb was issued a lead off walk on four pitches and that signaled the end of the day for JoJo Booker in favor of Noah Michael.

Michael allowed a sacrifice bunt that moved Webb up to second, but he stayed there for the rest of the inning.

Zebulon Vemillion takes over on the mound for Arkansas to start the seventh.

Arkansas 3, South Alabama 3 - Middle 6th Inning

Hunter Stokes led off with a walk and moved up to second when Santi Montiel was hit by a pitch with one out. Trest fanned Ethan Wilson and Reid Powers to keep the game tied.

Arkansas 3, South Alabama 3 - End 5th Inning

Trest breezes through the fifth on only six pitches after the Razorbacks went down on just four pitches in the bottom of the fourth.

Casey Martin drew a two-out walk and stole second, but was stranded when Robert Moore grounded out to short

Arkansas 3, South Alabama 3 - End 4th Inning

Elijah Trest took over on the mound for Arkansas and immediately gave up a single and a walk, but worked himself out of the jam by sandwiching a pair of strikeouts around a flyout to right.

The Razorbacks went 1-2-3 in their half of the fourth.

Arkansas 3, South Alabama 3 - End 3rd Inning

Braydon Webb tied the game with a two-out RBI single to score Heston Kjerstad from third base and tie the game. Webb did a good job of laying off a close 2-2 pitch on the outside, then singled past the third baseman.

Arkansas stranded two when Casey Opitz grounded out to end the inning.

Casey Martin came to the plate with no outs and drove a ball to the warning track in left-center field. That advanced Kjerstad to third with one out, but Robert Moore couldn't bring him home as he struck out at the end of a lengthy at-bat.

South Alabama 3, Arkansas 2 - Bottom 3rd Inning

Christian Franklin led off the third with a home run to the seats in left field. He also has a triple today.

Heston Kjerstad followed with a double and Matt Goodheart walked. The Razorbacks have a chance for a good inning.

South Alabama 3, Arkansas 1 - Top 3rd Inning

Kole Ramage is having a rough day. He hit Michael Sandle to lead off the third, then Kaleb DeLaTorre tripled to left-center field to score him. DeLaTorre scored on a fielder's choice RBI by Dakota Dailey.

The Jaguars already have six hits and have reached base two free passes.

Elijah Trest is warming up in the Arkansas bullpen.

Arkansas 1, South Alabama 1 - End 2nd Inning

Braydon Webb reached on a throwing error by pitcher JoJo Booker, advanced to second on another error by Booker and to third on a wild pitch. But the Razorbacks struck out twice in the inning and popped up to the infield. The inning ended when Cole Austin was looking at a called strike three.

Arkansas has stranded two through two innings. South Alabama has stranded five.

Arkansas 1, South Alabama 1 - Middle 2nd Inning

Kole Ramage worked around a couple of singles in the second inning. His pitch count is at 38 through two innings.

Arkansas 1, South Alabama 1 - End 1st Inning

Casey Martin drew a two-out walk and stole second base, but he was stranded there when Robert Moore was called out looking at a third strike.

Arkansas 1, South Alabama 1 - Bottom 1st Inning

Christian Franklin tripled to opposite-field right to lead off the inning and scored on Matt Goodheart's sacrifice fly to tie teh game. Heston Kjerstad looked like he would have a single in the at-bat following Franklin's, but his line drive was caught by a leaping second baseman Hunter Stokes.

South Alabama 1, Arkansas 0 - Middle 1st Inning

The Jaguars loaded the bases with a double and a walk following the RBI hit, but Andrew Bates grounded out to second base to strand three.

Kole Ramage looked shaky in that inning. The big at-bat was against Kaleb DeLaTorre, who struck out in three pitches following a mound visit from Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs. Ramage got DeLaTorre to chase a couple of pitches low in the zone, but for the most part South Alabama laid off those pitches in the inning.

South Alabama 1, Arkansas 0 - Top 1st Inning

For the third straight game the Jaguars have scored in the first inning. Ethan Wilson singled, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on Reid Powers' one-out RBI single. Wilson has had a great weekend.

Pregame

It is probably the nicest day we have had yet this baseball season. It is mostly sunny in Fayetteville today and the high temperature is forecasted as 68 degrees. It is still a little cool as we approach first pitch, but that has some to do with the time change and it will warm up throughout the afternoon.

Arkansas and South Alabama are tied at a game apiece in this three-game series. The Jaguars won 13-6 on Friday and the Razorbacks won 15-2 yesterday. You get the feeling going into this game that Arkansas has some momentum, especially offensively, but as they say, in baseball momentum goes so far as the next day's pitcher.

South Alabama will throw a hard-throwing right hander today, junior JoJo Booker. Booker was a fifth-round draft pick of the Dodgers out of high school but has struggled with injuries and inconsistency in college. He has been wild this year with 5 walks, 4 hit batters and 3 wild pitches. His ERA is 4.85 in 13 innings.

Kole Ramage looked good for Arkansas last Sunday against Baylor and he'll start again today. Ramage has a 3.18 ERA this season.

The Razorbacks will use the same lineup as they did for the majority of yesterday's when they had season highs in runs and hits (18). Cole Austin came into the fourth inning of that game and went 2-for-2 with 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. He'll start at first base today.