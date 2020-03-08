LR driver targeted man, police told

Little Rock police arrested a driver Friday afternoon after he tried to run over a person in a grass median on University Avenue, according to a Little Rock arrest report.

Officers were called to 3700 S. University Ave. just before 4:45 p.m., when two people said they had followed the vehicle into a store parking lot to get the driver's information after a possible traffic accident, the report said.

The driver sped off on Asher Avenue, made a U-turn and drove back toward one of the witnesses who was copying down the vehicle's license plate number, the report said. The witness had to run to keep from being hit, the report said.

Police arrested Matthew Lansdell, 31, of Little Rock. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, a battery charge, failure to register a vehicle and failure to show proof of insurance.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Police: Traffic stop ends in drug arrest

North Little Rock officers arrested a man on drug charges during a traffic stop Saturday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Kevin Williamson, 22, just after 1:45 a.m. near the Target store on McCain Boulevard.

Officers smelled marijuana and asked multiple times that Williamson exit the vehicle, then forcefully removed him, the report said.

Officers reported finding what they suspected was marijuana as well as a digital scale, a 9mm handgun, $3,000 and a bag of what they suspected was cocaine.

Williamson was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail as of Saturday facing multiple drug charges and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Metro on 03/08/2020