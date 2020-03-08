Man accused of sexual assault, video voyeurism

SILOAM SPRINGS -- A man is accused of sexual assault and video voyeurism involving two underage girls, according to police.

Michael Clark, 53, of Siloam Springs was arrested in connection with video voyeurism and sexual assault in the second degree Feb. 19, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Police began to investigate after one of the girls told a teacher about the incident when she was at school Feb. 18, according to the affidavit.

Both girls were interviewed by the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County on Feb. 19. One of the girls said she had gone to take a shower when she felt something hard underneath the bathroom rug, according to the affidavit. She found a camera when she lifted the rug, according to the affidavit.

One of the girls described an incident where Clark touched her inappropriately one or two years ago, according to the affidavit.

Clark was first questioned Feb. 18. He denied any wrongdoing and said the camera was left in the bathroom by accident, but changed his story and said he placed the camera in the bathroom to see how much time the girls were spending on their phones, according to the affadavit.

He later told police he placed the camera in the bathroom to stream video of the girls to his phone, but the camera didn't capture images or video, according to the affidavit.

Clark told police he destroyed the camera and flushed it down the toilet. Police didn't find any images on his phone.

On Feb. 19, Clark was questioned a second time and told police he remembers "some parts of the incident" where he touched one of the girls but didn't recall details, according to the affadavit.

Clark was released on $50,000 bond Feb. 21, according to a Benton County Jail records. He is scheduled to appear before Benton County Circuit Court Judge Brad Karren on March 30.

NW News on 03/08/2020