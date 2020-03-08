Mayor addresses residents at Hiwasse town meeting

Westside Eagle Observer/SUSAN HOLLAND Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox (right) speaks to citizens who attended the town hall meeting Monday, Feb. 24, at the Hiwasse community building. Maddox outlined several improvements recently made in the community and addressed citizens' concerns in a question and answer session which followed.

HIWASSE -- Several residents gathered at the town community building for a meeting Feb. 24.

Gravette Mayor Kurt Maddox and Mallory Weaver, his administrative assistant and city communications director, were on hand to address those who attended.

Maddox told the crowd Interstate 49 is expected to be completed by 2022 and, when that work is finished, visitors to the area are expected to increase tremendously. Daily traffic counts on the bypass already increased from 6,300 in 2017 to 9,400 in 2018. He said a welcome center is to be built at the Bella Vista exit and consideration is being given to making the section of highway from the Missouri line south to Bentonville a scenic byway. This would mean no large commercial signs will be allowed and would help keep the natural beauty of the area intact. Maddox asked the audience about its feelings regarding the scenic byway and found it was a popular idea.

The slide show he presented highlighted several improvements recently completed in the city, including sidewalks and up to 3.1 miles of walking and bike trails. He said February has been devoted to making drainage and road improvement, helping clear debris from culverts and clear ditches to facilitate water runoff.

Maddox pointed out the improvements on the walking trail in the Hiwasse park and on the community building where the meeting was being held. He said work has begun on basketball and tennis courts at the Hiwasse park. Benches and a water fountain are also scheduled to be installed there.

Maddox expressed praise for the city employees, saying he had a "great staff," and thanked those who were present, including Weaver.

In a question and answer session, several people raised concerns about various issues in the community. Traffic hazards at the intersection of Arkansas 72 and 279 and several wrecks or near-collisions there raised the question of whether a stop sign might be installed.

Maddox said, "Probably not," but said maybe speed bumps could be installed to slow the traffic approaching the intersection. Another concern was raised about the lack of lighting in the Hiwasse park, particularly at night. Maddox said more lighting is planned and some lights might be put on a timer so they would shut off at a designated hour and not disturb nearby neighbors.

A few people expressed concern about road maintenance issues or drainage problems on specific area roads and Maddox said they would be addressed. A question was asked about future commercial development along the bypass and he indicated it was definitely expected to increase as completion of the interstate neared. One person asked about the possibility of a new fire station being built at Hiwasse, and Maddox said it would be entirely dependent on population growth.

NW News on 03/08/2020