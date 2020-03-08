Mena's Brotherton on Arkansas' radar

Saturday’s visit to Arkansas gave Mena tight end Mason Brotherton a chance to talk to tight ends coach Jon Cooper and see where he stood.

“We just started talking a month or two ago,” Brotherton said. “He told me I'm just as close as any other tight end getting an offer. He just hasn't seen me in person yet. He wants to see me move around in person. He said he will get down there this spring and watch me practice and then we'll go from there.

"He said I have a really good chance. They have a lot of faith in me.”

Brotherton, 6-3, 225 pounds, has offers from Kansas, Memphis, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana-Monroe and Mercer along with interest from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville, Missouri, Kentucky and others.

Being able to see himself at Arkansas playing football or not was the highlight of the trip.

“I try to look at it if I wasn't going here to play football, if I was just going here to be a student would I still enjoy it?” Brotherton said. “Like being on campus and what not, and I think I really would. The great opportunities they have here and the coaches. The coaches are great guys also. They can help me with anything off the field or on the field.”

Brotherton had 21 catches for 272 yards and 5 touchdowns as a junior. He recorded 27 catches for 476 yards and 2 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Arkansas will have three scholarship tight ends on the roster in the fall with senior Blake Kern departing after the season.

“They want five tight ends on the roster is what I have heard, but not sure how many they are signing in my class,” Bortherton said.

He recorded 4.84 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Memphis mega camp last summer. The tight end position at Arkansas being short on depth intrigues him.

“No doubt. I know anywhere I go I have to compete for a spot,” Brotherton said. “As far as who is ahead of me, I'm not really concerned. I'm going to come in, compete and earn my job anywhere I go. The opportunity to play early is really intriguing.”